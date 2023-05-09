One of the most vital arts in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the one to make cooked meals like Salmon Meuniere. They will prove helpful in different adventures like when you’ll need to warm yourself in the cold frozen environment of Lanayru mountain or when you need to feel the intense heat in Eldin Volcano, these foods will help. Recital at Warbler’s Nest quest in Zelda BOTW will task players with cooking up some Salmon Meuniere.

If you are can’t remember the recipe and aren’t sure on how to make salmon meuniere in Zelda Breath of the Wild, let us help you out.

Cooking salmon meuniere in Zelda BOTW

During the Recital at Warbler’s Nest quest to reveal the Voo Lota shrine, Kheel gets in trouble when Genli demands Salmon Meunière and is stubborn that she’ll not sing without getting this. So, Link is requested by Kheel to make this meal.

First, he must find all the Rito sisters each of which has one ingredient for the Salmon Meuniere recipe. Once the ingredients are collected Link will make the meal and present it to Genli. After this, she will agree to sing which will complete the quest.

Whether you are making salmon meuniere for the quest or just for regular use, the basic ingredients for the dish are the same:

Tabantha Wheat

Hearty Salmon

Goat Butter

These ingredients also have different effects that can vary but the most seen effects include:

Goat Butter has no effect.

The possible effect of Hearty Salmon is the extra hearts.

Tabantha Wheat also has no effect.

To make the meal, gather these ingredients first and to cook them you will also require a cooking pot. To find it you’ll have to roam around towns and barns. Once you are at a cooking pot, put all the ingredients inside the pot and press the A-button after you see the cook option.

Don’t worry about the sequence of placing the ingredients as you can also put all the ingredients collectively.