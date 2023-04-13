Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Voo Lota Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Voo Lota Shrine is a bit difficult to complete, not because of the shrine but the challenges you need to complete to get to it. You must take out a Divine Beast and complete a quest to reveal the Voo Lato shrine in Zelda BOTW. You will find all the required information on completing the quest and Voo Lota shrine here.

Voo Lota shrine location

To reveal the shrine, head to Rito village and save the town from the Divine Beast attack. This beast can give you a tough time, but patience and a proper strategy will help you take him down. After that, you must complete the Recital At Warbler’s Nest quest in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

How to complete Recital At Warbler’s Nest quest

For the quest, head to the Warbler’s Nest location, where you will find Amali looking for her sisters. Helping her by finding her sisters will partially complete the Recital at Warbler’s Nest quest in Zelda BOTW and bring you one step closer to the Voo Lota shrine.

The locations of each of the sisters are listed below:

One of the sisters ( Cree ) will be in the general store, and she will reward you with goat butter.

) will be in the general store, and she will reward you with goat butter. One of the sisters ( Kotts ) will be in the pond, and she will reward you with hearty salmon.

) will be in the pond, and she will reward you with hearty salmon. One of the sisters ( Notts ) will sing on the hill and reward you with Tabantha wheat.

) will sing on the hill and reward you with Tabantha wheat. One of the sisters (Genli) will be next to the cooking pot. However, you have to make hearty salmon meuniere to make her happy with the ingredients from previous sisters.

After finding her sisters, head to the Warbler’s Nest location in Zelda Breath of the Wild, as shown on the map. You will see all the sisters singing there. Listen to their melody carefully because they give clues to reveal the Voo lota shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Now you must get a Korok Leaf to blow air on the rocks. The rocks have finger-type formations, which show the number of the rock. You need to blow the air toward the rocks in the following order.

4

5

3

1

2

After doing this, you will see the Zelda BOTW Voo Lota shrine appear.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Voo Lota shrine walkthrough

Head inside the Voo Lota shrine in Zelda BOTW, and you will see some air current flowing. Hit the switch with an arrow and paraglide your way using the air current to the lava-filled room. While avoiding the lava, use another air current to the higher platform.

Although you will see spiked walls, so avoid them, or you have to begin from the start. Look around the platform, and you will see a small key lying. Grab it because it is the key to the Voo Lota shrine chest. Before you move to the next platform, you will see a treasure chest below.

To reach the treasure chest, you need to use Stasis on the fan below to stop the air current and jump down. Opening this chest will get you a Flame blade in Zelda Breath of the Wild, which can prove very beneficial in the later phase of the game.

After getting this weapon, use Stasis to unblock the fan and move to the higher platform. It is where you will find a door that requires the small key (that you have picked up) and unlocks the door. And you will get what you were looking for from the start (spirit orb). Doing this will complete the Voo Lota shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.