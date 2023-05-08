How To Get Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Rubber Armor Set

Each type of status effect and damage in Zelda Breath of the Wild has a unique armor type to counter it. When going up against Shock damage in Shrines or against Thunderblight Ganon, players need to make sure they are prepared and wearing the Zelda BOTW Rubber armor set. The shock resistance provided by Rubber Armor set is highly useful against Thunderblight Ganon.

As the name suggests, Rubber Armor set in Zelda Breath of the Wild provides electric resistance. Wearing the full rubber armor set provides a massive Shock resistance bonus while the upgraded set provides a Shockproof bonus, negating all lightning and shock damage.

Zelda BOTW Rubber armor set location

The Rubber Armor set has 3 parts; Rubber Armor Shirt, Rubber Tights, and the last is Rubber Helm.

All of these are found in different locations. To get the complete rubber armor set in Breath of the Wild, you need to complete the Trial of Thunder. Below we will provide you with the locations of where each individual piece of rubber set can be found

Where to get the Rubber Armor chest piece

The Rubber armor chest piece in Zelda Breath of the Wild is obtained from a chest in the Toh Yahsa Shrine. This shrine is found in the Thundra Plateau of the Hyrule Ridge Region.

You need to complete the Trial of Thunder shrine quest to reveal the shrine. When you get there, you can see a plateau with 4 pillars, each pillar has an altar in its base. Each pillar also displays a color on it.

You have to get the 4 orbs and place them in their respective color pillars to unlock the Toh Yahsa shrine.

Once all the orbs have been placed in their altars, the Toh Yahsa Shrine will be revealed from the ground.

Go inside the shrine. On the starting spot, there are some blocks. Use a Remote Bomb to remove the blocks. Drop from the platform and beneath it will be a room with a chest. Open the chest to get the Rubber Armor shirt.

Where to get the Rubber Tights

To get the Rubber Tights, head to the Qukah Nata Shrine which is located on a hill adjacent to the Calora Lake on the South East part of the map. Head inside the shrine and approach the chest before the Qukah Nata Monk. Open the chest to claim the shock-resistant Rubber boots.

Where to get the Rubber Helm

Getting the Rubber Helmet requires you to complete a side quest called “Thunder Magnet”. You can play this quest by visiting Cima in a stable located in the west of the Floria Bride and Lake Floria.

Cima will complain to you about frequent lightning strikes on his stable. You have to find the cause of this problem. To solve this, climb to the top of the stable and grab the Woodcutter Axe and bring it to Cima. As a reward for helping him, Cima will award you with the Rubber Helm.

Once you have gathered all 3 pieces of rubber armor set, your shock-resistant armor is complete in Zelda BOTW and you are ready to take on Thunderblight Ganon.