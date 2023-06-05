How To Get Royal Bow In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Fighting every enemy head-on is not always a great strategy in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Sometimes, you just need to take a breather and take the enemies down with a perfectly placed headshot with an arrow. And what better weapon to achieve this satisfaction than the Royal Bow. There are two variants of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Royal Bow and we will be discussing both here in detail.

How to get Zelda Breath of the Wild Royal Bow

One of the most prestigious bows in the history of Hyrule, Royal Bows were considered a perfect gift for the most talented archers by King Rhoam. With 38 strength and 60 durability, royal bows are nigh indestructible when compared to other ranged weapons in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Royal bows can be found in treasure chests inside shrines in Zelda BOTW and occasionally in other regions too throughout Hyrule. It can also be obtained by defeating silver versions of archer enemies. These enemies can be farmed in Tabantha and Hebra regions for Royal Weapons.

The easiest way to find Royal Bow in Zelda BOTW is to defeat Hinoxes as they usually carry Royal Bows as necklaces.

Royal Bow respawn location

Royal Bow can be looted from the necklace of a sleeping Hinox on the Northern edge of Herin Lake. It is to the West of Sarjon Woods and Northwest of Martha’s Landing. Simply glide towards the sleeping Hinox from a ledge south to its position. Land slowly on its belly and crouch to get Royal Bow. You can come back here after using teleportation for the Royal Bow to respawn at the exact same location.

Where to find Royal Guard Bow in Zelda BOTW

Weapon of choice for Royal Guard Archers, the Royal Guard bow is the most powerful ranged weapon in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Crafted with Sheikah technology to defend against Ganon’s armies, Royal Guard Bow can inflict 60 damage per shot. But due to its low durability, 20, and the ability to attract lightning strikes, it was soon discarded to be never used again.

As a part of the Royal Guard set, Royal Guard Bow can also be found inside Hyrule Castle. It is also required to complete a side quest called “Royal Guard Gear“. Royal Guard Bow can be obtained by defeating high-level enemies in Hyrule castle, but there are two locations where it is always present.

The first location is the Royal Armory above the Royal Library. Leave the library via the stairs and turn left. Keep going left until you reach a semi-open door. This area contains all Royal Guard weapons including Royal Guard Bow. The second location is Princess Zelda’s room.

Royal Guard Bow respawn location

Royal Guard Bow will always respawn above the fireplace in Princess Zelda’s room in Zelda BOTW. To reach Princess Zelda’s room, climb the walls of Hyrule Castle and reach the main entrance. This is a very difficult area so beware.

Having Zora’s armor will help you reach the main entrance rather quickly. Instead of going inside, turn left from the main entrance and keep going left until you reach a burnt tree beside a broken tower. Climb the tower and jump straight in direction of an ancient guardian.

Drop down on a connecting bridge. Go into the room to the left and drop down a hole to reach Princess Zelda’s room. The Royal Guard Bow in Zelda BOTW is available above the fireplace, cementing Zelda’s legacy as the head of Hyrule’s Royal Guard.