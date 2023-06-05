Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Rohta Chigah Shrine Guide

In Zelda Breath of the Wild, Rohta Chigah Shrine is another DLC-specific shrine you can play after starting the main quest of EX Champions Ballad DLC. You must take out some enemies to reveal this shrine in Zelda BOTW. This walkthrough will help you to locate and complete the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Rohta Chigah Shrine.

Rohta Chigah Shrine location

The Rohta Chigah Shrine is located in the Great Plateau in Eastern Abbey. The shrine will be on the north side of the abbey. Fast travel to the Great Plateau Tower and go south. There take out the enemies in the camp. Doing this will reveal the Rohta Chigah shrine in Zelda BOTW.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Rohta Chigah shrine – Stop to Start

Head into the shrine and use the elevator to start the Stop to Start trial. When you start the trial, you can notice a field of spikes with a metal slab and a metal cube on it. Use your magnesis to bring the slab and step on it.

Now, bring the cube and step on it. On the right side of the field is a chest containing the Forest Dweller Shield in Zelda BOTW. Now paraglide from there to another entrance at the end of the field.

At the entrance of the other room, you can see two spinning horizontal gears. Use your Stasis to pause the first gear and then jump on the second gear. Now jump on the conveyer belt and sprint to the other side, avoiding the spikes.

In the other room, three boulders are swinging. The first bolder is swinging through a rope. Use Stasis on the first boulder and cut its rope with an arrow and paraglide through the remaining two boulders while avoiding getting hit by them.

The final phase of the Rohta Chigah shrine in Zelda BOTW requires more focus. Step on the Yellow button on the floor. It will activate a spike wall that will move toward you. Now there is a track in front of you. Run on the track while avoiding the incoming spike blocks.

When you reach the end, interact with the guardian in the blue cube and collect the Spirit Orb. Doing this will complete the Stop to Start quest and the Rohta Chigah shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.