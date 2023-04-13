Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Qaza Tokki Shrine Guide

Qaza Tokki Shrine in Zelda BOTW is inside one of the three Lomei Labyrinths scattered throughout Hyrule. To find this shrine, you need to overcome the trial of the labyrinth. The Zelda: Breath of the Wild Qaza Tokki shrine is a test of patience and intelligence and will reward you with a spirit orb for overcoming the odds of finding it.

Don’t forget to bring a fire weapon or two. Each Lomei Labyrinth holds one piece of one of the best armors Zelda: Breath of the Wild has to offer.

Qaza Tokki Shrine Location

Qaza Tokki Shrine is located to the Northeast of Tabantha Tundra, in the Hebra region of Hyrule. The exact location of Qaza Tokki Shrine is inside North Lomei Labyrinth, Northeast of N. Tabantha Snowfield, and is marked by a square on the map.

Reaching this shrine is pretty difficult as it is located in one of the harshest regions of Hyrule and you need to solve another trial to access it. Equip something with at least +2 cold resistance to prevent Link from meeting his demise. You can walk all the way from N. Tabantha Snowfield or climb some rocks nearby to glide toward Qaza Tokki Shrine in Zelda BOTW.

How to solve Zelda Breath of the Wild Qaza Tokki Trial on the Cliff

Trial on the Cliff starts as soon as you enter the North Lomei Labyrinth. The purpose of this trial is to find the Qaza Tokki shrine hidden inside the labyrinth and to cleanse the labyrinth of Ganon’s control by removing the blight.

There are five treasure chests in the labyrinth. Make your way to the East corner of the labyrinth to find the first treasure chest with 5x ice arrows. The minimap is your best friend to navigate Lomei Labyrinths. The second treasure chest is in the North corner of Lomei Labyrinth, and it contains Edge of Duality with 50 base damage.

Beware of Silver Lizalfos here as it will call for reinforcements. Use any fire weapon to defeat these enemies.

Go to the West corner next and you will find a Silver Rupee in another treasure chest. The minimap shows a square block in the middle of the labyrinth. Go to its Southwest corner to find a massive eye spreading the blight. Destroy it using your arrows to cleanse the labyrinth of Ganon’s control.

Move forward to find another treasure chest with Gold Rupee. It is in the Northwest corner of the square present in the middle of Lomei Labyrinth.

From the West Corner, go straight and then turn Northwards. Keep going right until you come across a set of stairs hidden in a depression. They are marked by two fire lamps on their sides. Climb these stairs to reach the top of Labyrinth.

The next treasure chest with a Diamond can be found there. You should also be able to spot the entrance of the Qaza Tokki shrine from up here. Glide down and activate the lift to descend into the shrine.

As you have already proven your worth by finding the Qaza Tokki shrine in Zelda BOTW, you will be blessed by Qaza Tokki as soon as you enter his shrine. Open the treasure chest in the middle of the room to get Barbarian Leg Wraps. Interact with Monk Qaza Tokki to receive a Spirit Orb.