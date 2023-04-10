Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Ore Farming Guide

In Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you can find Ore scattered around the regions of Hyrule. Once you find the Ore Deposits, you can obtain ores such as rock salt, flint, and other expensive salts nearby. You will need these ores for completing different side quests and upgrading gears. Follow this guide to know about the location of these Ore Deposits in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Zelda Breath of the Wild ore farming tips

Once you find a deposit of Ore, you can collect some valuable gems from it. You will find two types of Ore deposits in Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The first Deposit is the regular one, and the other is rare. You will find gold in the rare deposits containing sapphires and rubies. The regular ores are darker in color, containing Opal and Amber.

Mining Ore deposit

Southern Mine contains two rare Ore deposits. This place is in the Province of Eldin, located south of Goron City. After completing the Shae Mo’sah Shrine quest, you can quickly move to Goron City. This shrine is in the Northward order of Zelda BOTW Foron City.

The valuable minerals you will find in these Ore Deposits are:

Flint

Diamonds

Amber

Opal

Sapphires

Topaz

Rock Salt

Defeat Stone Taluses

You will come across Stone Taluses of five types:

Frost

Igneo

Regular

Rare

Luminous

Stone Taluses give a tough time for beginners. During the start, they can be easily found roaming around various places in the Hyrule Castle. The type of Ore you will get after defeating them depends on the Stone Talus type.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

These Stone Taluses in Zelda BOTW have the Ore Deposits on their bodies. To defeat them completely and get the Ores, you must first make the Talus fall, then climb on its back and finally hit the deposits. When you hit these deposits, this will inflict significant damage to them.

Another way to defeat these Taluses and get the gems is by firing Explosive Arrows at the Taluses. After you have defeated the Taluses in Zelda BOTW, you should be able to harvest an ample amount of ore.