Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Kuh Takkar Shrine Guide

Kuh Takkar shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the shrines in the Gerudo region. These shrines in Zelda BOTW help progress the story and give you numerous rewards. Kuh Takkar Shrine is a trial that tests your ability to withstand different obstacles while carrying a thing above your head.

This guide provides you with all the necessary details to complete the shrine. By reading the guide, you will get the location, a complete walkthrough, and rewards associated with the Zelda Breath of the Wild Kuh Takkar shrine.

How to find Kuh Takkar shrine

Kuh Takkar shrine in Zelda BOTW doesn’t require much of a task to be completed beforehand. It is one of those shrines that need you to reach the location to access the shrine.

As mentioned above, the Zelda Breath of the Wild Kuh Takkar shrine is within the Gerudo region. So, head towards the Gerudo Highlands, where you will see a massive ice block at the base of the Laparoh Mesa.

If you find this huge ice block, don’t look any further. The Legend of Zelda BOTW Kuh Takkar shrine is in the ice block. Just melt the ice, and you will be ready to enter the Kuh Takkar shrine. In order to melt the ice, you just need to use fire at the ice block. Fire arrows or torches should do the trick.

Now that you can see the entrance of the Kuh Takkar shrine, enter it whenever you feel ready.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Kuh Takkar shrine walkthrough

Getting to and entering the Kuh Takkar shrine in Zelda BOTW might be easy, but you might face some difficulties later. Upon entrance, you will see an ice block lying ahead.

Start the trial by crying the ice cube up the stairs, and while dodging the fire forward, reach the rotating fire block. Once you have reached there, toss the ice cube forward and run whenever an opening occurs. Ahead you will find yourself stuck where you can’t move forward while carrying the ice cube because of the position of the fires.

At this point, leave the ice cube there and move forward empty-handed. There you will spot a metal piece in the lava. Place the metal piece before the fire using Megnesis in Zelda Breath of the Wild; now, you can carry the ice cube.

Now again, use the metal piece to cross the lava. The metal piece will significantly help you as you can use it ahead to block the fire in the Kuh Takkar shrine in Zelda BOTW.

It will block the fire, and you will cross easily. Carry the ice cube up the slope and toss it across the final obstacle.

However, the ice cube will be able to go across, but you can’t because of the fires. Pull the metallic block from its place and put it in the section on the southeast side to block the fire. As you are done doing it, jump and glide your way to the top of the block.

Look down, and you will see a chest with a frost blade inside, open it to grab the weapon. Then jump down and return to your old position via the ladder. Pull the metallic block using Magnesis; while doing so, arrange the metallic piece above your head.

Cross the final obstacle while doing it. Pick up the ice block and reach the monk at the end to get the Spirit Orb from the Kuh Takkar shrine in Zelda BOTW.