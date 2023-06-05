Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Katosa Aug Shrine Guide

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild has over 120 Shrines to solve, all of which provide some sort of powerup or new item to Link, as well as a fast travel point. Katosa Aug is one of these shrines in Zelda BOTW, and you can find it in the Akkala region. This guide will help you find and get through the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Katosa Aug Shrine and solve the puzzle within.

Katosa Aug Shrine location

Katosa Aug is found in the Akkala Region of Hryule in Zelda BOTW. The Shrine is near East Akkala Beach, just south of the North Akkala Foothill. You can fast-travel to the Akkala Tower and glide in the northern direction to quickly cover the area without much resistance.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Katosa Aug shrine walkthrough

You must head right and interact with the console as you enter the Katosa Aug Shrine. From the camera angle, you need to knock the ball into the socket in front. Pull the hammer back and try to hit the ball so that it goes in the socket.

If you hit the ball too hard, you will knock it past the socket, and if you hit it too slowly or from the wrong direction, you will lose the ball.

Even if you lose the ball, don’t worry since you will get another ball with no problem. When the ball falls in the socket, a platform will be activated that allows you to move to the Zelda BOTW Katosa Aug Shrine chest.

Instead of interacting with it, go around the shrine altar, and you will see another console behind it. This console is the same as before, as you knock a ball into the socket. This time, the path is curved and slopping, so you must hit the ball with sufficient power and at the correct angle to ensure the ball gets into the socket.

As before, you activate a platform for completing the puzzle in Zelda BOTW. This platform takes you to a secluded platform that houses a single chest.

After you get this chest, head back to the shrine altar, and interact with it to get the Zelda Breath of the Wild Spirit Orb.