How To Get Hylian Shield In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

Hylian Shield is the most notable piece of equipment in the Zelda series, and players want to get their hands on it in Breath of the Wild. Unfortunately, there are only two ways to find the legendary Zelda Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield with the best defensive capabilities in the game.

In the first and easy way, you have to scan a ‘Princess Zelda’ amiibo from Breath of the Wild and hope you get the Shield as a drop. You can only scan your amiibo once daily, so you must be patient, as amiibo drops are random.

If not, you can get the Hylian Shield in-game by going to and searching through the Hyrule Castle. This guide will help you get through the Hyrule Castle in Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to get the Hylian Legendary Shield.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield location

The Hylian Shield is in the Prison basement of the Hyrule Castle in Zelda BOTW. The Hyrule Castle is the most complex and dangerous part of the game, so getting through the castle won’t be an easy task. Since the castle is an end-game area, there are multiple ways for you to enter the castle.

To get the Shield, we recommend using the southwest entrance of Hyrule Castle for the shortest and easiest path to the prison basement. You must travel from the Ridgeland Tower to the castle to get to this entrance in Zelda BOTW. Stand next to the moat and the bridge that connects the Hyrule Castle to the Water Reservoir.

As you start to cross the bridge, you can see a small piece of land at the edge of the island of the castle.

It isn’t easy to see it from afar, but you can use your bows to zoom in somewhat. From the bridge, jump towards the piece of land, glide, and swim to it. The small area in Zelda BOTW is at the water’s edge and is covered by several larger cliffs.

This small land holds the entrance to a cave under the Hyrule Castle. When you enter the cave, you can spot a cracked wall between two crates found here. Use a bomb to destroy this all to access the West Passage.

In the new cave opening unlocked, you can spot a mine cart. Travel across the entire track of this cart. The rack lets you climb the path along the room wall from the next room to enter the Hyrule Castle Basement finally.

Entering Hyrule Castle basement

In the basement of Zelda BOTW’s Hyrule Castle, the initial path is relatively straightforward. You just follow a series of corridors until you get trapped. At this point, again, you need to find the breakable spot in the wall. This is next to the two distinctive braziers burning in the corridor.

You will enter the cell by breaking the wall while the door is locked. In front of the cell, you can spot the purple eye monster. Shoot its eye, and the door will open, allowing you access to the Prison Basement. From the cell, turn left immediately, cross the door, and turn right at the end of the section to the room containing some giant bones.

The path leads you to a fight with Zelda BOTW’s Stalnox miniboss. The boss is relatively easy, and its weak spot is the singular eye in its skull. You need to shoot the eye to stun the boss and then go for a few melees hits as long as the boss is stunned. Keep in mind being an end-game boss, he can quickly one-shot or two-shot you in the game.

After a few shots, Stalnox’s eye will pop out of its skull, and you can start attacking the eye with melee attacks. The eye has an HP bar of its own, and when you destroy the eye, Stalnox dies.

On Stalnox’s death, the chest spawns, and you can use it to get the Breath of the Wild Hylian Shield for yourself.