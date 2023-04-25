In Zelda BOTW, many customizing options are available for the players. The reason behind it is to make the gameplay more exciting. One such option in Zelda Breath of the Wild is to dye Link’s clothes or gear in a color of your choice.

Players want vibrant colors for their characters’ attire, so if you have an option, why not avail it? Follow this guide to learn about the wild dye and the ingredients required for dying clothes in Zelda Botw.

How to dye clothes in Zelda Breath of the Wild

In Zelda BOTW, Link’s gear, i.e., his armor and clothes, can be dyed using wild dye. You’ll have to collect five items of the same color you want to dye to dye clothes. They can be anything and collected while you roam the game world.

All you must do is take these items to a dying shop owned by Sayge and pay him 20 Rs to dye the clothes in the color of your preference.

Where to dye clothes

To find the Dying shop owned by Sayge, you’ll have to visit Hateno Village. Use the main Map to pinpoint the Regions located in the far east. This is where you’ll find the Hateno Village. Once you’re in the village, find a shop famous for dyes. This is the same shop Sayge owns.

Just share with him the items you collected of the same color you want to dye the Link’s attire. He’ll charge you 20 Rs and dump the Link to a vat.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

However, if you do not like the color of it or you want to revert to the original one, pay Sayge another 20 Rs, and he’ll dye your clothes back to the previous color in Zelda BOTW. Remember that a few of these items you collect and provide to Sayge may be pretty rare and expensive.

Therefore, be careful and do not use a significant portion of it. Also, many items, such as Ancient Armor, cannot be customized by dying, so do not waste time on them.

Zelda BOTW Dye ingredients and colors

The ingredients you must collect for a particular dye pallet must be the same color. They can be collected while roaming the game worlds, such as gems and plants. Once you collect it, take it back to Syage.

Also, note that all the items don’t need to be different; they can be the same but of the same color. i.e., For the Legend of Zelda Blue Dye, you can use five pieces of Moblin’s Gut

Below, we have a list that includes each dye and the ingredients available in Zelda BOTW: