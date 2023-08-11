How To Get The Sporebloom In Remnant 2

Sporebloom in Remnant 2 is a returning weapon, originally a boss weapon from the previous part Remnant: From the Ashes. This weapon can deal significant damage to long-distance enemies in a single shot.

It is a widely discussed long gun in the Remnant community, and upon its return to the game, many players want to know how to get it. That’s where we will come to help you through our guide.

Sporebloom unlocking requirement in Remnant 2

Sporebloom is a weapon that possesses immense power. Therefore, it has a significant price tag to it. In Remnant: From the Ashes, players got the Sporebloom by defeating the boss without taking a single hit from him.

However, getting this long gun has become a little more challenging. You can only get the Sporebloom in Remnant 2 by finishing the Remnant 2 storyline in the Veteran Difficulty.

This is not that difficult, but it will require time to complete the storyline. After completing the Veteran Difficulty, you can get the Sporebloom by visiting the Brabus Shop in Ward 13.

Sporebloom weapon Stats, Mods, and Mutators

Sporebloom is a unique weapon with excellent single-shot damage of 200 per shot. You can fire a maximum of 3 shots in a second. However, you have to reload after every shot. The Sporebloom has descent a Critical Hit Chance of 5% and a 100% damage bonus of your shot on weak spots.

Another way Sporebloom in Remnant 2 can deal great damage is through its weapon mod, Spore Shot. In this mod, the weapon will deal 125 damage to short-range enemies within a distance of 6m with the help of Spores.

Sporebloom leaves toxic gas upon explosion, slowly killing enemies at a rate of 7 damage per second for 7 seconds. One good thing about Sporebloom is that you can equip it with Mutator within its integrated slot. It does not come with its own mutators but can apply any ranged mutator on Sporebloom.