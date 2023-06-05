Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Dow Na’eh Shrine Guide

Dow Na’eh Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is a well-hidden shrine in the Hateno region of Hyrule. You will need to find this hidden shrine in Zelda BOTW and solve a puzzle to complete it. However, solving the puzzle in Zelda BOTW Dow Na’eh shrine is easy.

This guide will help you enter this Phalian Highlands shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild and solve the puzzle to claim your reward.

Dow Na’eh Shrine location

Dow Na’eh, also called the Phalian Highlands Shrine, is located in the Hateno Region of Hyrule. You need to head to the Lanayru Promenade region along the river.

The Shrine is hidden behind a waterfall, so you must find the waterfall in Lanayru Promenade. The waterfall is just to the left of the Lanayru Bluff and south of Lanayru Heights.

When you get to the waterfall, you can find a tunnel leading into the mountain from the right side of the waterfall. The tunnel will lead directly to the shrine. Don’t try to jump through the waterfall; there is a safer method.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Dow Na’eh Shrine walkthrough

As soon as you enter the shrine, you will notice it is filled with water. There is a switch platform in the middle of the water here, and you need to put three chests on it to activate it.

Swim to the first platform you see right in front of you. On this platform, you can stand in the top right corner and look in the water to get the first chest of the Zelda BOTW Dow Na’eh shrine. Use Magnesis to bring it out and open it.

Now, look to the left and see another chest on a wooden platform. The chest is out of reach. Shoot the rope suspending the wooden platform with your arrows and drop the chest. Then use Magnesis again to pull the chest to you.

Now, you can see a block moving up and down toward the right on the long platform in front of you. On this platform, you can find another shrine chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild. Use Magnesis to carry this chest and put it on the platform in the middle of the water. This will activate the switch and unlock a door.

The newly unlocked door will reveal a movable block you can pull using Magnesis. Pull this block on the moving platform. You must get atop the block to get on the platform above you. The platform on the top will directly lead you to the Dow Na’eh Shrine Altar in Zelda BOTW, from where you can claim your reward.