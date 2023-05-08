Zelda: Breath Of The Wild A Fragmented Monument Quest Guide

A Fragmented Monument is one of the shrine quests in Zelda Breath of the Wild and its completion is necessary if you are interested in the Kah Yah shrine. The quest and the connected Kah Yah shrine take part in the Faron region.

To get started with Zelda BOTW A Fragmented Monument quest, there are some pre-requisities that must be completed beforehand.

How to start A Fragmented Monument quest

To start the Fragmented Monument quest, first, make sure you have the Camera Rune unlocked since you will need it to take pictures of the monument pieces.

Secondly, you need to talk to Garini in Palmorae Ruins. To reach the Palmorae Ruins, go East from Lurlin Village and glide towards the two orange platforms where you will find Garini, talk to him and start the quest.

Zelda BOTW A Fragmented Monument walkthrough

Zelda Breath of the Wild A Fragment Monument quest’s objective is to take pictures of the fragmented monument that Garini was watching because it will reveal the secret to reveal the shrine.

There are total 4x parts of the monument, the first is with Garini and Link has to find the remaining 3. The second part is behind the three palm trees. To find the trees, you just need to turn around so that your back is facing Garini and follow the rock wall on your left until you reach the three palm trees.

Take a picture of the Monument part and go back to Garini. From here, you need to go left towards the Soka point and you will see some crates in the water. The next part is near the crates and between the rocks. Take the picture and you are good to go.

The third and last Monument part is on the Soka Point, you have to travel there and take the picture and come back to Garini. Garini will decode the secret of the monument which states, “When the two find their place and kneel in reverence, the shrine will reveal itself”.

Garini will not understand this riddle so it is up to you to solve it. All you need to do is go and crouch in the middle of one of the orange platforms and Garini will do the same. Doing so will reveal the Kah Yah Shrine in Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild.