Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Legendary Weapons Guide – Drop Locations, Red Text Effect and Prefixes

Rarity is something you should look for when it comes to scavenging gear in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel. Not every piece of gear is worth grabbing!

You need to decide whether you wish to equip a particular piece of gear, sale it, or just completely ignore it. Rarity and Level of gear should be your primary determining factors.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Legendary Weapons

Picking up a piece of gear having a higher level than your character is always advised, especially if it’s ‘Epic’ or ‘Legendary’. Each piece of gear emits a colored beam indicating its rarity.

Here’s a quick rundown of these colored beams:

White – Common Gear

Green – Uncommon Gear

Blue – Rare Gear

Purple – Epic Gear

Orange – Legendary Gear

Needless to say, but Orange/Purple Gear is the hardest to come by and White/Green Gear is the easiest.

Understanding Weapon Prefixes

Assault Rifles

Dahl Major Tom

Drop Location: Vendor / Grinder

Red Text Effect: Fires 3-shot burst when hip-firing and 5-shot burst when aim down sight.

Deep Major Tom is a Level-50 AR with 1982×3 base damage and 92.6% accuracy. It has a clip size of 39 and reloads in 2.8 seconds. The unique thing about this weapon is that it fires 3-shot burst when hip-firing and 5-shot burst when ADS.

Vladof Shredifier

Drop Location: Grinder

Red Text Effect: Increased fire rate, large magazine capacity, decrease spool time and slightly reduced damage.

Exspansive Shredifier is a Level-50 AR with 1988 base damage and 87.9% accuracy. It has a clip size of 94 and reloads in 3.9 seconds. The best thing about this weapon is its high rate of fire and start-up speed.

Jakob’s Hammer Burst II

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: High bullet damage and higher rate of fire.

Orinary Hammer Burst II is a Level-25 AR with 435 base damage and 93.0% accuracy. It has a clip size of 13 and reloads in 3.3 seconds. People who have played Borderlands 2 will find it similar to the Hammer Burst without any major changes.

Torgue KerBoom

Drop Location: Scavs

Red Text Effect: Comsumes 4 ammo per shot. Each fired projectile explodes on impact. KerBoom can’t score critical hit.

Rigorous KerBoom is a Level-25 AR with 853 base damage and 92.1% accuracy. It has a clip size of 24 and reloads in 3.7 seconds. It consumes 4 ammo per shot and also deals explosive damage to enemies.

Submachine Guns

Dahl Torrent

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Increase damage and magazine capacity. Increased fire rate with reduced recoil when hip-fired. No movement speed penalty when aimed-down-sight.

Stoic Torrent is a Level-50 SMG with 2029 base damage and 88.2% accuracy. It has a clip size of 44 and an insane reload time of 1.9 seconds. The best thing about this weapon is its reduced recoil and decent rate of fire.

Hyperion Fatale

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: With always Cryo element, it has increased accuracy, magazine size and critical hit damage with greated increased recoil reduction rate.

Analytical Fatale is a Level-25 SMG with 118 base damage and 97.3% accuracy. It has a clip size of 48 and reloads in 2.1 seconds. This is a pretty accurate weapon with 10% freezing chance and 86.7 cryo-damage per second.

In addition to this, the critical damage is increased by 75%. People will find it somewhat like Bitch from Borderlands 2.

Maliwan Hellfire

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Increased chance to ignite with increased dot damage, magazine size and 50 percent splash damage.

Impetuous Hellfire is a Level-50 SMG with 1205 base damage and 92.3% accuracy. It has a clip size of 36 and a sluggish reload time of 3.5 seconds. Use this to cook your enemies with its 18.8% ignite chance and 1314.8 burn damage per second.

Tediore IVF

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: When thrown spawns a child grenade upon exploding; an identical but smaller version of the weapon that explodes again.

Brisk IVF is a Level-50 SMG with 1672 base damage and 92.1% accuracy. It has a clip size of 33 and reloads in insane 1.1 seconds. The best thing about this weapon is that it explodes after reloading.

It has an insanely good reload speed so that you can spray and prey.

Rocket Launchers

Vladof Mongol

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Fires a single rocket that sporadically releases multiple smaller rockets along its flight-path on random.

Paristisan Mongol is a Level-50 launcher has 34006 base damage and 78.7% accuracy. It contains five rockets and reloads in 5.3 seconds. You’ll also receive explosive damage with each rocket fired.

Maliwan Cryophobia

Drop Location: The Bosun Boss Battle

Red Text Effect: With always cryo element – Projectiles explode multiple times during the flight before they hit the target.

Predacious Cryophobia is a Level-25 launcher has 3341 base damage and 87.6% accuracy. It contains three rockets and reloads in 4.6 seconds. The best thing about this launcher is that it has 31.9% chance of freezing enemies and 104 cryo-damage per second.

SCAV Thingy

Drop Location: Iwajira Boss Battle

Red Text Effect: With always corrosive element – Upon impact, rockets will split into three small grenades that explode after set period of time.

Kiwk-Smart Thingy is a Level-25 launcher has 1517 base damage and 42.9% accuracy which is pretty meek. However, it contains ten rockets and reloads in insanely long 6.8 seconds.

Three rockets are fired at the same time which contains 20% chances of corrosion-damage and 86.7 corrosion-damage per second.

SCAV Badaboom

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: Fires a cluster of six rockets at the cost of one ammo but each rocket packs a slightly reduced damage. Greatly reduced accuracy.

Clever Badaboom is a Level-50 launcher has 21413×6 base damage and 50% accuracy. It has six rockets and reloads in 5.3 seconds. You’ll be able to do explosive damage with this weapon which is pretty useful against tough bosses.

Torgue Nukem

Drop Location: Flameknuckle Boss Fight

Red Text Effect: Rockets fired in an arc explode in a mushroom cloud upon hitting the target. Extremely slow reload.

derp Nukem is a Level-50 launcher has 104197 base damage and 72.2% accuracy. It has 3 rockets and reloads in fairly long 9.5 seconds. Since it’s a high-damage dealing launcher, it takes 2 ammo per shot and also deals explosive damage.

Laser Weapons

Dahl The ZX-1

Drop Location: Colonel Zarpedon Boss Fight and Vendor

Red Text Effect: Always incendiary – Greatly increased fire rate with perfect accuracy. When fired upon a damaged target in range, shots fired will home in on them. Shots travel in a corkscrew pattern before hitting the target.

The ZX-1 is a Level-25 LR has 52 base damage and 100% accuracy. It has a clip size of 50 and reloads in 1.8 seconds. The best thing about this weapon is the ignite damage which is about 99.7 per second.

In addition to this, it also has 5.5% chance of igniting enemies. However, do note that this weapon is not capable of delivering critical hits. This weapon also comes in Level-50 variant.

Dahl Cat o’ Nine Tails

Drop Location: Grinder and Vendor

Red Text Effect: Laser splits into 6 or 9 smaller beams and then bounces off once.

Cat o’ Nine Tails is a Level-25 LR has 77 base damage and 95.1% accuracy. It has a clip size of 32 and reloads in 2.3 seconds.

Similar to ZX-1, this weapon also has flame-damage and has 14.5% chance of igniting enemies with 99.7 flame-damage per second. This weapon also comes in Level-50 variant.

Tediore Lighter

Drop Location: Stanton’s Liver, Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Always shock – Consumes 5 ammo per shot with slow fire rate. Shoots low velocity ball lightning that jump off objects and deal damage to all enemies nearby.

Min Min Lighter is a Level-25 LR has 101 base damage and 60.5% accuracy. It has a clip size of 32 and reloads in 1.7 seconds. This weapon should be used against enemies with strong shields due to its 40.0% electrocute chance and 86.7 electrocute damage per second.

Also note that this weapon consumes 5 ammo per shot. This weapon also comes in Level-50 variant.

Hyperion Excalibastard

Drop Location: Stanton’s Liver

Red Text Effect: Spawn with all its parts fixed – Hyperion Barrel, Grip, Stock, Sight, Blade Accessory and Cryo Elemet.

With perfect accuracy and increased critical hit damage, it freezes and shatters enemies when fired upon them. When targeted enemies are frozen and shattered, it releases a cryo elemental nova which freezes other nearby enemies.

Excalibastard also has a random chance to freeze enemies with melee.

Pistols

Torgue 88 Fragnum

Drop Location: Grinder

Red Text Effect: Fires 5-shots in an accelerating speed at the cost of 3 ammo per shot with 25 percent bonus critical hit damage.

Intense 88 Fragnum is a Level-25 Pistol has 117×5 base damage and 62.7% accuracy. It has a clip size of 20 and reloads in 2.3 seconds. This weapon also has 25% increased critical damage and explosive damage.

Hyperion Logan’s Gun

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: Always incendiary – Rounds explode once upon contact but continue traveling if they haven’t struck an inert surface. When they strike an inert surface, there is a small delay followed by a second explosion.

Maximized Logan’s Gun is a Level-25 Pistol has 167 base damage and 98.7% accuracy. It has a clip size of 34 and reloads in 1.7 seconds. It consumes 2 ammo per shot and has 16.2% ignite chance with 143 flame-damage.

Furthermore, this weapon has a reduced recoil to deliver accurate shots.

SCAV Zim

Drop Location: Grinder, Shops

Red Text Effect: Greatly increased magazine size.

Pointy Zim is a Level-25 Pistol has 294 base damage and 86.1% accuracy. It has a large clip size of 110 and reloads in 3.3 seconds. It also contains 12.0% chance of freezing enemies with 86.7 cryo-damage.

Lastly, it also increases the melee damage by 50%.

Tediore Shooterang

Drop Location: Grinder

Red Text Effect: When reloaded, you thrown the gun and it bounces around while shooting until it disappears.

Dependable Shooterang is a Level-25 Pistol has 323 base damage and 92.4% accuracy. It has a clip size of 32 and reloads in 1.2 seconds. This weapon explodes like a grenade during reloads.

Jakob’s Maggie

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: Fires six bullets for the price of 1 ammo.

Two Fer Maggie is a Level-50 Pistol has base damage of 1115×10 and accuracy of 64.8%. It has a clip size of 14 and reloads in 1.8 seconds. This weapon consumes 2 ammo per shot and has insanely good rate of fire.

Dahl Blowfly

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: Always corrosive – Projectiles fired split into two after a short distance, before starting orbiting around each other. Upon contact, inflict splash damage but when fired with aim-down-sight, fires a burst of six bullets.

React Blowfly is a Level-50 Pistol has 1951 base damage and 80.3% accuracy.

It has a clip size of 23 and reloads in 2.0 seconds. This weapon should be used against enemies with high armor due to its corrode-damage per second which is 939.1 and corrode-chance of 15.6%.

Shotguns

Scav Sledge’s Shotty

Drop Location: Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Two shots burst fired per trigger pull but with a long delay between each burst. +2 Profile count!

Slege’s Shotty is a Level-50 shotty has 1644×11 base damage and 38.7% accuracy. It has a clip size of 13 and reloads in 4.3 seconds. This weapon consumes 2 ammo per shot and increases melee damage by 50%.

Jakob’s Striker

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: 50 percent increased critical bonus damage with a 15 percent multiplicative critical bonus and add to that, exceptional accuracy and minuscule spread, and an increased weapon zoom when aimed-down sight.

Texas Striker is a Level-50 shotty has 1746×7 base damage and 86.7% accuracy. It has a clip size of 4 and reloads in 1.9 seconds. The best thing about this weapon is its 72% increased critical hit damage.

Torgue Flakker

Drop Location: Vendors, Torks

Red Text Effect: With increased damage, it consumes 4 ammo per shot but has extremely large spread and rounds detonate after reaching a certain distance.

Casual Flakker is a Level-50 shotty has 5207×5 damage and 1.0% accuracy. It has a clip size of 11 and reloads in 4.9 seconds. This weapon consumes 4 ammo per shot, but also deals pertty high explosive damage.

Hyperion Viral Marketer

Drop Location: Grinder

Red Text Effect: Always corrosive – Projectiles fired rebound off surfaces with increased accuracy and reduced recoil with decreased projectile count and reload speed.

Practicable Viral Marketer is a Level-50 shotty has 1311×7 base damage and 66.7% accuracy. It has a clip size of 8 and reloads in 2.9 seconds. This weapon is extremely effective against enemies with high armour due to its 8.0% corrode chance and 939.1 corrosive-damage.

You’ll have a hard time staying on the target with this weapon, but other than this. this is a fine weapon.

Sniper Rifles

Dahl Pitchfork

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect: Fires 5 horizontal shots in a line, shaped in a V pattern by consuming 2 ammo per shot.

Pacifying Pitchfork is a Level-50 SR has 3752 base damage and 97.4% accuracy. It has a clip size of 14 and reloads in four seconds. This weapon consumes 2 ammo per shot and has 30.0% freezing chance and 939.1 cryo-damage.

Furthermore, it fires in burst when zoomed in.

Jakob’s Skullmasher

Drop Location: Found in Regolith Range and dropped from Nel, Call him a Dick. Twice!

Red Text Effect: Shoots several projectiles at the cost of one round, with each projectile having decreased damage.

Klook Skullmasher is a Level-50 SR has 2492×6 base damage and 85.5% accuracy. It has a clip size of 9 and reloads in 4.0 seconds.

Maliwan’s Magma

Drop Location:

Red Text Effect:

Gentleman’s Magma is a Level-50 SR has 4562 base damage and 97.1% accuracy. It has a clip size of 6 and reloads in 4.2 seconds. This weapon increases critical hit damage by 120% and has 43.5% ignite damage with 939.3 flame-damage.

Vladof Longnail

Drop Location: The Invincible Empyrean Sentinel in Eleseer and from Final Boss. Available from Vendor and Grinder

Red Text Effect: Shots ignore shields without depleting them, dealing damage directly.

Bolshy Longnail is a Level-50 SR has 2987 base damage and 95.1% accuracy. It has a clip size of 29 and reloads in 3.5 seconds. This weapon has pretty less recoil when it comes to consecutive shots and its shots has the ability to penetrate shields.

Hyperion Invader

Drop Location: Vendor

Red Text Effect: Fires a 5-round burst, reduced damage and increased magazine size.

Contigent Invader is a Level-50 SR has 3197 base damage and 96.0% accuracy. It has a clip size of 20 and reloads in 3.5 seconds. This weapon increases the melee damage by 50% and has decreased recoil for delivering more accurate shots.

This guide is currently a work-in-progress! We’ll keep on adding more drop locations and pieces of gear as we go by discovering them.