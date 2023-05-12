Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations Guide For Cosmic Completionist

By Haider Khan

Keeping up with the tradition of the first two installments, ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ also lets you to discover new locations.

Discovering and exploring these locations not only allow you to earn Achievements/Trophies, but are required to access certain optional missions and come across new gear, enemies, and loot.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations

Finding all these locations can be tiresome adventure, but then again; grinding is something everyone ought to do in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

I Come From The Land Up Over

Serenity’s Waste

  • Celestial Beltway
  • Ozless Harbor
  • Pyroclast Grotto [HIDDEN]

Triton Flats

  • The Grabba
  • Vertigo Bridge
  • The Causeway
  • Burraburra
  • Diemen’s Crater
  • So Much Serenity
  • Guttersnipe’s Pass
  • Chunder’s Hole
  • The Teapot
  • Flinder’s Needle
  • Frozen Gulch
  • Banjo Point
  • The Pale
  • Split Fire Pass
  • The Diaphragm
  • Brandman’s Quarry
  • Lunar Junction

Stanton’s Liver

Beam Me Up

Helios Space Station

  • Helios Supply Center
  • Eye of Helios [The Long Way Around]
  • Moonshot Delivery System

Eeridian Explorer

Outlands Canyon

  • The Re-Remembered Cave
  • Rabid Adams’ Treasure Trove
  • The Crater of Misplaced Enthusiasm
  • Research Facility
  • The Court of Dreams
  • Bogan’s Warren
  • Fingersmith Halls

Outlands Spur

  • Processing Plant
  • Outlands Spur
  • Pumping Station
  • Height’s Perch Camp
  • Cave Canem

Vorago Solitude

  • East Pumping Station
  • Solitude’s Edge
  • Solitude Junction

Cosmic Completionist

This Achievement/Trophy unlocks once you have discovered each and every location provided above. Do let us know if you think we have missed on some named locations!

Regolith Range

  • Dead Drop
  • Deadlift’s Bastion of Bounce
  • Moon Zoomy Run
  • Dahl Waystation
  • Kraggon Pass

Concordia

  • Black Market
  • Springs’ Emporium O’Stuff
  • Moxxi’s Up Over
  • Storage
  • Nina’s Jab N Go
  • Entry Control
  • Stash

Crisis Scar

  • Power Substation
  • Comms Facility
  • Peepot

The Merrif’s Office

  • Sheriff & Mayor Together At Last

Pity’s Fall

  • Engine Room
  • Briefing Room
  • Hangar Bay
  • Crew Quarters
  • Starboard Ascent
  • Core Systems
  • Drakensburg Gangway
  • Suspension Bridge
  • Command Center
  • AI Hub

Titan Industrial Facility

  • Stingray Factory Main Hall
  • Titan Industrial Facility Nexus
  • Staingary Factory Apron
  • Stingary Factory Atrium

Titan Robot Production Plant

  • Power Control
  • Assembly Hanger
  • Testing Facility
  • Transit Area
  • Locomotion Assembly
  • Unit Embarkation

Hyperion Hub of Heroism

  • The Road to Research
  • World of Shopping
  • Helios Immigration Station
  • Central Terminal
  • Hall of Wonders
  • Helios Access Tunnel #27 B

Jack’s Office

  • Jack’s Office
  • Hyperion Customer Service

Research & Development

  • Stalker Biome
  • Robotics Durability and Adaptability
  • Lab-19
  • Indigenous Species Research
  • Advanced Propulsion Weapon Training
  • Observation Room 11-B
  • Aquatic Life Stabilization Area
  • Aquatic Observation Area
  • De Quidt Synaptic Processing

Veins of Helios

  • Central Maintenance

Lunar Launching Station

  • Power Core Alpha
  • Power Core Beta
  • Helios Targeting Centrum
  • Moonshot Supply Depot

Tycho’s Ribs

  • Observation Deck
  • Compression Chamber
  • Maintenance Access 42
  • Treasure Room
  • Particle Collection Chamber
  • Very Large Cannon
  • Exhaust Port

Guide is a Work-in-Progress, we will refine and update the guide in the coming days. If you find an error, comment and we will update!

