Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations Guide For Cosmic Completionist

Keeping up with the tradition of the first two installments, ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ also lets you to discover new locations.

Discovering and exploring these locations not only allow you to earn Achievements/Trophies, but are required to access certain optional missions and come across new gear, enemies, and loot.

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations

Finding all these locations can be tiresome adventure, but then again; grinding is something everyone ought to do in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

I Come From The Land Up Over

Serenity’s Waste

Celestial Beltway

Ozless Harbor

Pyroclast Grotto [HIDDEN]

Triton Flats

The Grabba

Vertigo Bridge

The Causeway

Burraburra

Diemen’s Crater

So Much Serenity

Guttersnipe’s Pass

Chunder’s Hole

The Teapot

Flinder’s Needle

Frozen Gulch

Banjo Point

The Pale

Split Fire Pass

The Diaphragm

Brandman’s Quarry

Lunar Junction

Stanton’s Liver

Beam Me Up

Helios Space Station

Helios Supply Center

Eye of Helios [The Long Way Around]

Moonshot Delivery System

Eeridian Explorer

Outlands Canyon

The Re-Remembered Cave

Rabid Adams’ Treasure Trove

The Crater of Misplaced Enthusiasm

Research Facility

The Court of Dreams

Bogan’s Warren

Fingersmith Halls

Outlands Spur

Processing Plant

Pumping Station

Height’s Perch Camp

Cave Canem

Vorago Solitude

East Pumping Station

Solitude’s Edge

Solitude Junction

Cosmic Completionist

This Achievement/Trophy unlocks once you have discovered each and every location provided above. Do let us know if you think we have missed on some named locations!

Regolith Range

Dead Drop

Deadlift’s Bastion of Bounce

Moon Zoomy Run

Dahl Waystation

Kraggon Pass

Concordia

Black Market

Springs’ Emporium O’Stuff

Moxxi’s Up Over

Storage

Nina’s Jab N Go

Entry Control

Stash

Crisis Scar

Power Substation

Comms Facility

Peepot

The Merrif’s Office

Sheriff & Mayor Together At Last

Pity’s Fall

Engine Room

Briefing Room

Hangar Bay

Crew Quarters

Starboard Ascent

Core Systems

Drakensburg Gangway

Suspension Bridge

Command Center

AI Hub

Titan Industrial Facility

Stingray Factory Main Hall

Titan Industrial Facility Nexus

Staingary Factory Apron

Stingary Factory Atrium

Titan Robot Production Plant

Power Control

Assembly Hanger

Testing Facility

Transit Area

Locomotion Assembly

Unit Embarkation

Hyperion Hub of Heroism

The Road to Research

World of Shopping

Helios Immigration Station

Central Terminal

Hall of Wonders

Helios Access Tunnel #27 B

Jack’s Office

Hyperion Customer Service

Research & Development

Stalker Biome

Robotics Durability and Adaptability

Lab-19

Indigenous Species Research

Advanced Propulsion Weapon Training

Observation Room 11-B

Aquatic Life Stabilization Area

Aquatic Observation Area

De Quidt Synaptic Processing

Veins of Helios

Central Maintenance

Lunar Launching Station

Power Core Alpha

Power Core Beta

Helios Targeting Centrum

Moonshot Supply Depot

Tycho’s Ribs

Observation Deck

Compression Chamber

Maintenance Access 42

Treasure Room

Particle Collection Chamber

Very Large Cannon

Exhaust Port

Guide is a Work-in-Progress, we will refine and update the guide in the coming days. If you find an error, comment and we will update!