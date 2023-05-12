Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations Guide For Cosmic Completionist

Keeping up with the tradition of the first two installments, ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’ also lets you to discover new locations.
Discovering and exploring these locations not only allow you to earn Achievements/Trophies, but are required to access certain optional missions and come across new gear, enemies, and loot.
For more help on Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, read our Vault Symbols Locations, Heads and Skins Unlock and Side Missions Guide.
Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel Named Locations
Finding all these locations can be tiresome adventure, but then again; grinding is something everyone ought to do in Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.
I Come From The Land Up Over
Serenity’s Waste
- Celestial Beltway
- Ozless Harbor
- Pyroclast Grotto [HIDDEN]
Triton Flats
- The Grabba
- Vertigo Bridge
- The Causeway
- Burraburra
- Diemen’s Crater
- So Much Serenity
- Guttersnipe’s Pass
- Chunder’s Hole
- The Teapot
- Flinder’s Needle
- Frozen Gulch
- Banjo Point
- The Pale
- Split Fire Pass
- The Diaphragm
- Brandman’s Quarry
- Lunar Junction
Stanton’s Liver
Beam Me Up
Helios Space Station
- Helios Supply Center
- Eye of Helios [The Long Way Around]
- Moonshot Delivery System
Eeridian Explorer
Outlands Canyon
- The Re-Remembered Cave
- Rabid Adams’ Treasure Trove
- The Crater of Misplaced Enthusiasm
- Research Facility
- The Court of Dreams
- Bogan’s Warren
- Fingersmith Halls
Outlands Spur
- Processing Plant
- Outlands Spur
- Pumping Station
- Height’s Perch Camp
- Cave Canem
Vorago Solitude
- East Pumping Station
- Solitude’s Edge
- Solitude Junction
Cosmic Completionist
This Achievement/Trophy unlocks once you have discovered each and every location provided above. Do let us know if you think we have missed on some named locations!
Regolith Range
- Dead Drop
- Deadlift’s Bastion of Bounce
- Moon Zoomy Run
- Dahl Waystation
- Kraggon Pass
Concordia
- Black Market
- Springs’ Emporium O’Stuff
- Moxxi’s Up Over
- Storage
- Nina’s Jab N Go
- Entry Control
- Stash
Crisis Scar
- Power Substation
- Comms Facility
- Peepot
The Merrif’s Office
- Sheriff & Mayor Together At Last
Pity’s Fall
- Engine Room
- Briefing Room
- Hangar Bay
- Crew Quarters
- Starboard Ascent
- Core Systems
- Drakensburg Gangway
- Suspension Bridge
- Command Center
- AI Hub
Titan Industrial Facility
- Stingray Factory Main Hall
- Titan Industrial Facility Nexus
- Staingary Factory Apron
- Stingary Factory Atrium
Titan Robot Production Plant
- Power Control
- Assembly Hanger
- Testing Facility
- Transit Area
- Locomotion Assembly
- Unit Embarkation
Hyperion Hub of Heroism
- The Road to Research
- World of Shopping
- Helios Immigration Station
- Central Terminal
- Hall of Wonders
- Helios Access Tunnel #27 B
Jack’s Office
- Jack’s Office
- Hyperion Customer Service
Research & Development
- Stalker Biome
- Robotics Durability and Adaptability
- Lab-19
- Indigenous Species Research
- Advanced Propulsion Weapon Training
- Observation Room 11-B
- Aquatic Life Stabilization Area
- Aquatic Observation Area
- De Quidt Synaptic Processing
Veins of Helios
- Central Maintenance
Lunar Launching Station
- Power Core Alpha
- Power Core Beta
- Helios Targeting Centrum
- Moonshot Supply Depot
Tycho’s Ribs
- Observation Deck
- Compression Chamber
- Maintenance Access 42
- Treasure Room
- Particle Collection Chamber
- Very Large Cannon
- Exhaust Port
Guide is a Work-in-Progress, we will refine and update the guide in the coming days. If you find an error, comment and we will update!