Borderlands 3 Unique Weapons Locations, Unique Shields, Artifacts, Grenade Mods

Unique weapons, shields, artfifacts and grenade mods in Borderlands 3 are probably the only type of weapons or items that have confirmed locations, where you can find them or how you can find them.

Borderlands 3 Unique Weapons

In this guide, we not only tell you where to find unique weapons, items and other unique gear, but also explain how you can get them!

Unique Shotguns

The type that you’d always want to use in close combats especially because of their high amounts of damage. Although shotguns have smaller magazine capacities and longer reloading times. Make sure you make all of the shotgun pellets reach your target to maximize the damage dealt.

There are a number of unique shotguns found in Borderlands 3.

Fingerbiter by Jakobs

You get this as a quest reward in Eden-6: The Anvil for “On the Blood Path” if you side with Holder.

Unique Effect: Bullets ricochet and explode. One bullet critically hits the nearest enemy.

Allows an increase of weapon damage by 89%, an increased critical hit damage by 10%, an increased weapon accuracy by 39%, an increased reloading speed by 25%, and a weapon zoom of 2.2.

Chomper by Torgue

You get this as a quest reward in Pandora: Konrad’s Hold for “The Demon in the Dark”.

Unique Effect: This weapon launches 6 elemental projectiles, out of which 5 fly in the form of a wave. The projectiles also stimulate chomping teeth.

Shrieking Devil by Maliwan

You get this after killing the Blinding Banshee, which is also a Legendary Hunt challenge in Nekrotefayo: Desolation’s Edge.

Unique Effect: Using this gun fires a horizontal pulse around you,

Unique Assault Rifles

Borderland 3’s unique assault rifles will work for you in all kinds of situations, since you can’t consider them the worst or the best, as they don’t deal very high damages in closer ranges like the shotguns do, neither do they deal critical damage like the sniper.

Traitor’s Death by Jakobs

You get this as a quest reward for “Going Rogue” from the main story-line, in Eden-6: Ambermire.

Unique Effect: A 25% chance to deal double damage as incendiary.

THE TWO TIME by Atlas

You get this as a quest reward for “ECHOnet Neutrality”, in Pandora: Devil’s Razor.

Unique Effect: This weapon is semi-auto with a higher fire rate.

Yell by Atlas

You get this as a quest reward for “Hostile Takeover” from the main story-line. In Promethea: Meridian.

Hail by Dahl

This is sent to you by Moxxi after you tip her in Sanctuary.

Unique Effect: Allows you to shoot in an arc.

Amber Management by Torgue

You get this as a quest reward for “Homeopathological” if you stay peaceful, in Nekrotefayo: Desolation’s Edge.

Unique Effect: Kills in anger while increasing damage by 25 percent. Hits with happiness while healing and removing anger.

Pa’s Rifle by Jakobs

You get this as a quest reward for “Homestead (Pt. 3)” in Pandora: The Splinterlands.

Unique Effect: A shock element. Crit ricochets 3 bullets at nearest enemy.

Unique Weapons – Snipers

Essentially used for long ranged combat. The sniper rifles found in BL3 offer high accuracy, low recoil and a very high damage. Although the firing speed is very limited for sniper rifles and they also require a longer reloading time.

Though if you’re one of those players who excel at hitting critical shots, the sniper rifles might just be your thing.

Null Pointer by Hyperion

This is given to you by Zero during “Hostile Takeover” from the main story-line, in Promethea: Meridian Metroplex.

Unique Effect: Damage dealt to projected front-facing shields reflects back at attackers.

Offers an increased critical hit damage by 21%, and an increased weapon damage by 39%, with an increased fire rate of 43%, and weapon capacity of 44% and an increased reloading speed of 15%.

The Hunt(ed) by Jakobs

Unique Effect: Deals 175% increased damage against robots.

The Hunt(er) by Jakobs

You get this is as a quest reward for “Wildlife Conservation” in Pandora: Konrad’s Hold.

Unique Effect: Deals 175% increased damage against creatures.

Kenulox by Dahl

You get this as a quest reward for “Transaction-Packed”, in Nekrotefayo: Desolation’s Edge:

Unique Effect: You can choose full-auto or 2 shots at once.

Soleki Protocol by Maliwan

You get this as a quest reward for “Proof of Wife”,in Promethea: Lectra City.

Unique Effect: Bullets ricochet in horizontal or vertical patterns, depending on the selected protocol. Ricochets are split into 5 projectiles.

Offers an increase of 15% in reloading speed, and an increased weapon zoom by 2 times.

Brashi’s Dedication by Dahl

You get this as a quest reward for “Head Case”, in Pandora: Ascension Bluff.

Unique Effect: Bullets are orbited by a projectile that matches the element of the weapon. Swaps between Corrosive and Shock.

This shield is highly effective when used against shields and armors.

Offers a 10% increase in critical hit damage, a 27% increase in weapon fire rate, a 15% increase in reloading speed with 2.2 times and 8 times weapon zooms.

Cold Shoulder by Vladof

You get this as a quest reward for “Hammerlocked” from the main story-line, in Eden-6: The Anvil.

Unique Effect: Always cryo, two underbarrel rockets.

Moxxi’s Embrace by Anshin

You get this as a quest reward for “Sanctuary” from the main story-line, in Sanctuary.

Unique Effect: This heals upon depletion. 5% hp per second while full, and a Nova heal on shield break.

Unique Weapons – SMGs

The submachine guns, also referred to as SMGs, are the type that excel at short – mid ranged combat. They offer you adequate firing rates and reasonably low recoils, and thus a higher accuracy for your gameplay. This type of guns also deal lower amounts of damage.

Avoid using SMGs for longer ranges, or compensate this by tap-firing.

Crit by Maliwan

This SMG is sent by Moxxi after you tip her, in Sanctuary.

Unique Effect: It slips out of your hand when it is reloaded.

The Boo by Tediore

You will find this in the weapon cache once “Invasion of Privacy” has ended, in Athenas.

Unique Effect: If thrown, it sticks to the surface and becomes a Turret which shoot enemies until it’s out of ammo. Allows an increase of fire rate by 27%, and a weapon zoom of 1.5 times.

Redistributor by Hyperion

This weapon is a quest reward for “The Impending Storm” from the main story-line, in Athenas.

Unique Effect: Each of its seventh shot will be amplified and it will chain lightning to nearby enemies. Adds a critical hit damage of 10%, an increased weapon damage by 26%, and an increased weapon accuracy by 36%.

LOV3 M4CH1N3 by Hyperion

This weapon is a quest reward for “Baby Dancer” from the main story-line, in Pandora: Devil’s Razor.

Unique Effect: Has a heart bullet spray pattern and fires 2 bullets per shot.

E-Gone by Maliwan

This weapon is a quest reward for “Cannonization”, in Nekrotefayo: Desolation’s Edge.

Unique Effect: This weapon shoots a continuous laser beam.

Unique Shields

Shields are used to protect your player from the damage that you receive during combat. Shields can regenerate themselves over time, while protecting your player from regular and even elemental damage during your fights.

Mendel’s Multivitamin Shield by Hyperion

This shield is a quest reward for “Holy Spirits”, in Athenas.

Unique Effect: Allows you an additional 50% Max HP, and additional 5% HP per second while its full.

MSRC Auto-Dispensary by Hyperion

This shield is a quest reward for “Bitter Pill to Swallow”, in Promethea: Meridian.

Unique Effect: This shield has a 30% chance of dropping an Upper or Downer Pill, which can provide you good or bad buffs.

Mr Caffeine by Pangolin

This shield is a quest reward for “Rise and Grind”, in Promethea: Meridian Metroplex.

Unique Effect: Severely penalized fire rate and reload speed if this shield is depleted, but if its full, the fire rate and reload speed are increased.

Golden Touch by Pangolin

This shield is a quest reward for “Golden Thighs”, in Pandora: Ascension Bluff.

Unique Effect: 80% melee damage while shield is depleted. 5% hp per second if its full, and 10% firing speed if its depleted.

Loop of 4N631 by Hyperion

This shield is a quest reward for “Childhood’s End”, in Pandora: Konrad’s Hold.

Unique Effect: Reduces the cool-down of the action skill when the shield is depleted.

Unique Grenade Mods

In BL3, grenade mods are termed as utility weapons which usually explode. You can add these to your gameplay to enforce creative and tactical ways of achieving your in-game goals.

NOG Potion #9 by Vladof

This is a quest reward for “Technical NOGout”, in Promethea: Meridian Outskirts.

Unique Effect: Converts NOGs to fight on your side for 12 seconds.

Whispering Ice by Vladof

This is a quest reward for “Lair of the Harpy” in the main story-line, in Eden-6: Floodmoor Basin.

Unique Effect: Used to lay down six cryo/proximity mines that erupt into an icicle.

Fungus Among Us by Tedior

This is a quest reward for “Witch’s Brew” in the main story-line, in Eden-6: Jakobs Estate.

Unique Effect: This grows a caustic mushroom on the ground, which explodes into 3 grenades.

Porcelain Pipe Bomb by Torgue

This is a quest reward for “Raider of the Lost Rock” in the main story-line, in Eden-6: Floodmoor Basin.

Unique Effect: Once this explodes, it spawns a radiation puddle/rock that shoots out more explosive grenades in a circle around it.

Chocolate Thunder by Tediore

This is a quest reward for “Just Desserts”, in Pandora: The Splinterlands.

Unique Effect: This weapon throws a exploding piece of cake but it has a low damage.

Unique Pistols

Pistols from Borderlands 3 have higher overall damage per shot, quick reloading times, and average fire rates and magazine capacities.

If you’re to use pistols, focus on getting head-shots to deal the most amount of damage by making use of critical hit multipliers.

The Killing Word by COV

This is dropped by mouth piece during the “Cult Following” quest, in Pandora: Holy Broadcast Center.

Unique Effect: Shoots sonic projectiles in waves.

Offers an unlimited magazine size, although the weapon tends to heat up and break.

Hangin’ Chad by COV

You get this as a quest reward for “Swamp Bro”, in Enden-6: Floodmoor Basin.

Unique Effect: Doesn’t consume any ammo. 4 ammo per shot.

The Companion by Jakobs

Unique Effect: Always fire element, ignites enemies on critical hits. Has a very high elemental damage.

Buttplug by Jakobs

You get this as an optional obj. reward for “Dumping on the Dumptruck” for the bonus objective, in Pandora.

Unique Effect: Deals massive damage if you hit your enemies in the butt or the back.

Offers an increased reloading speed of 23%, an increased melee damage of 110%, and a 2.2 times weapon zoom.

Dead Chamber by Jakobs

You get this as a quest reward for “Malevolent Practice”, in Eden-6: The Anvil.

Unique Effect: Shoots ricocheting rounds randomly with increased accuracy once it’s reloaded. It also has a cool reloading animation.

Offers a 21% increase in critical hit damage, and an increase of weapon zoom by 2.2 times.

Refined Starkiller by Maliwan

You get this as a quest reward for “Space Laser-Tag” from the main story-line, in Promethea: Skywell-27.

Unique Effect: Shoots a constant laser beam, and needs to have some sort of a thermal oscillator.

Offers a 42% increase of weapon charge speed, and a 2.9 times increase in weapon zoom.

Sellout by Maliwan

You get this as a quest reward for “Sellout” if you kill yourself, in Eden-6: Ambermire.

Unique Effect: If you use this, Tyreen talks to you. It shoots a quick laser that explodes as an orb on impact. It also damages its user.

Omniloader by Dahl

You get this as a quest reward for “The Family Jewel”, in Eden-6.

Unique Effect: Reloading this weapon will reload all of your equipped weapons.

The Leech by Vladof

You get this as a quest reward for “Taking Flight” from the main story-line, in Pandora: The Droughts.

Unique Effect: An Underbarrel Taser that deals 4 damage per second for a period of 7 seconds. It has a full-auto mode.

Offers a 40% increase in melee damage, and an increase of weapon zoom by 2 times.

Peacemonger by Atlas

You get this as a quest reward for “Ratch’d Up”, in Promethea: Atlas HQ.

Unique Effect: Shoots a rocket that splits into four smaller rockets. 4 ammo per shot.

Dueling Marshal Masher by Jakobs

Unique Effect: Ricochets one bullet that critically hits the nearest enemy.

Offers an increased reloading speed of 23%, with an increased weapon zoom of 1.5 times,

Borderlands Unique Weapons – Rocket Launchers

These are termed as heavy weapons in Borderlands 3, you will find yourself using these weapons during boss fights, as they deal insane amounts of damage per shot while dealing area of effect (AOE) damage. However, the launchers also have long reloading times and low magazine capacities and a very low fire rate.

Gettleburger by Torgue

You get this as a quest reward for “Dinasty Diner”, in Promethea: Meridian Metroplex.

Unique Effect: This weapon launches cheeseburgers.

Offers an increase in splash damage radius by 130, and an increased weapon zoom of 4.5 times.

Porta-Pooper 5000 by COV

You get this as a quest reward for “Porta Prison”, in Promethea: Lectra City.

Unique Effect: This weapon shoots a slowed radiation projectile. It basically launches shit grenades.

Offers an increase of 134% in weapon damage, and an increased splash damage radius of 400, along with an increased zoom of 1.5 times.

Agonizer 1500 by COV

This is dropped by Agonizer 9000, in Pandora: Guts of Carnivora.

Unique Effect: This weapon shoots 3 sawblades.

Unique Artifacts

Borderlands 3 unique artifacts are powerful weapons that players can equip themselves with in order to achieve passive buffs to improve their in-game stats such as hp, damage or added effects for your guns.

Road Warrior by Eridian

You get this as a quest reward for “Blood Drive” from the main story-line, in Pandora: Guts of Carnivora.

Unique Effect: It fires buzzsaws/sawblades while sliding.