Shadow over Cursehaven mission starts in The Lodge, with you putting up balloons for the party. We have prepared a complete Borderlands 3 Shadow Over Cursehaven Walkthrough to help you with this spooky mission in the new Guns, Love and Tentacles DLC.

Borderlands 3 Shadow Over Cursehaven

After you are done with a few batches, you’ll get a call from Wainwrights Jakobs asking you to come meet him in front of the wedding venue. He also requests you to not tell about this to Hammerlock.

While The Party out of Space might be the first mission, Shadow Over Cursehaven truly starts the ominous feeling of the Guns, Love and Tentacles so be prepared.

Head out the lodge and into the town. Here, simply follow the markers to get to Jakobs. Meet up with him and he’ll tell you that he suspects something is not right inside, so he wants you to come take a look with him. The front doors are locked so you’ll have to find another way in.

Follow Jakobs around until you come to a building, from which a civilian will run out screaming if the renewal. Follow Jakobs inside.

Here, you’ll find some ammo crates and will be attacked by Krich. Take them out and again follow Jakobs to the cult members holding a ceremony inside.

As soon as you find out what’s happening, Jakobs will tell them to stop sacrificing citizens and the fight will initiate.

You’ll face many grunts and basic enemies, some also wielding shields. Once when done with the initial wave, the boss Vincent will come.

Vincent has three health bars, but since he does not wield a shield, you can deal him heavy damage straight ahead. You can also use incendiary grenades to quickly chip away at his health.

While fighting Vincent, always keep moving to avoid his gunshots and grenades. The most important thing to keep track of is where he teleports.

That’s right, throughout the fight, Vincent may teleport to any location so beware. Vincent will also spawn more soldiers to aid him in the fight.

Once Vincent is dead, he’ll drop a ring that will try to possess Jakobs, but he’ll be saved. You’ll then have to escort him back to the lodge, with another miniboss that you’ll have to face before you get to the chairlift.

Once back in Lodge, Jakobs will realize he is not well and give up his shotgun to you, concluding the mission. Talk to Mancubus to start the next mission, The Case of Wainwright Jakobs, to find out what’s wrong with Jakobs.