Borderlands 2 Terramorphous Raid Boss Guide

He’s big, he’s bad, and he’s so tough that Borderlands 2 developers claimed him to be ‘nearly impossible’. Threshers are generally tough enemies, invoking fear and anxiety in any other living creature on Pandora, but the Borderlands 2 Terramorphous Raid Boss is something else entirely.

Borderlands 2 Terramorphous Raid Boss

Terramorphous the Invincible isn’t just an optional boss – he’s currently the ultimate challenge for hardcore Borderlands 2 players. Gearbox stated that it’s nearly impossible to kill him, but soon one of the Quality Assurance personnel actually managed to, and he did it all alone!

Not even a week after the games release, many players have managed to defeat this ‘invincible’ boss with their fellows. However, the best feat achieved so far is to defeat him alone, which now doesn’t belong only to the QA personnel.

This guide will give you a set of builds that should help you in defeating the boss. The first four guides meant to be for co-op play, while the final two are solo attempts.

Note that a strong build isn’t the only thing that will ensure a victory. Yes, a solid build does play a vital role, but a larger part of defeating Terramorphous is top-quality weapons, ridiculous Class Mods, fantastic Shields, and some amazing Grenades.

So, don’t just expect yourself to barge in at level 50 without the best of the best equipment and kill this mighty Thresher.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Terramorphous Co-op Builds

Axton Build

Basically, this is Axton doing his best with his Sabre Turret and making sure he stays alive with increase in health and survivability through the skills in the Survival tree. Axton has to play the role as a support gunner and partial tank. Note that partial means PARTIAL, and not full-on, in-the-frontline tank.

Maya Build

This is a very selfless Maya build, which focuses mainly on the Harmony tree. Though most of the points have been invested in Cataclysm, the key abilities lie in Harmony.

Note that you should NOT take any kill related ability. These are abilities that would give you benefits if you killed an enemy, and you don’t want to waste points in such a thing against a badass boss. So, stay back, constantly damage, be aware of your team’s health, and save Phaselock for anyone who goes in the Fight for Your Life state (Res <3).

Salvador Build

This is a Salvador build that focuses on survival from Gunzerking and the Brawn tree, and takes use of some skills to make both the offensive and defensive part of Gunzerking as effective as possible.

There is really no need to take Bus That Can’t Slow Down – this skill is absolutely useless because it doesn’t give you the two core things required to defeat Terramorphous: defense and damage. It only gives you movement speed while Gunzerking, which you don’t quite need as much as the other skills.

Zer0 Build

Zer0’s build is somewhat debatable, and heavily subject to change. The thing is, Zer0 gains most bonuses with stacking, and also with kill-based skills. The latter is completely ruled out in Terramorphous’s case, so we come down to using the abilities that would grant Zer0 a nice mix of damage, utility, and a tiny bit of survivability.

It’s important to note that Zer0 should play the role of a sniper here, staying even farther away than Maya would. Deathmark and the skills that surround it are your main source of damage, as is an excellent high-end sniper rifle. Good luck!

Solo Builds

Currently, most of the players seem to agree that it would be nearly impossible to solo Terramorphous with Zer0 and Maya. However, players have actually managed to solo the supposedly god-like boss with Salvador and Axton.

It makes sense actually, because these two fellows are the ones that are best equipped with skills that boost their health and make them extremely tanky, to the extent that they can be up-front and still survive.

Credit goes to Bahroo3 for sharing his builds and his ridiculously impressive feat of soloing with Salvador and Axton and defeating Terramorphous multiple times within 30 seconds (he actually managed to defeat it once with Salvador in 7 seconds!).

Axton Build (Solo)

Looks pretty simple, no? Well, it’s very simple to reach, but Bahroo3 actually had a mod that granted him 4 bonus points in Impact, Expertise, Sentry, Ready, and Healthy. Ahem, good luck finding those. Apart from that, the build is extremely simple, with focus primarily on maximizing damage.

It’s important to note that there is little to no investment in Survival – this is what you have to do if you’ve got some really badass equipment, and it’ll ensure that you prevail against the boss easily.

Salvador Build (Solo)

Another superbly simple build, and once again you’ll notice that there is barely any investment in Brawn, which is the main tanking tree for Salvador. The focus here is to maximize the Gunzerking capability and increase its effectiveness. Once again, you’ll need some super-badass Class Mods and insanely damaging weapons to solo this guy. Good luck!

Before You Start The Fight

Before you jump into the fight, remember to make sure of the following things

You must be on level 50, and you have to purchase all SDU’s to carry as much ammo as possible.

You have to have a high Badass Rank and get Badass Tokens.

You must acquire the best level 50 equipment you can.

Do NOT play Vault Hunter mode; play it on Normal.

Unless you specifically want to do this solo, do it in a Co-Op game. Dying in solo makes the Terramorphous completely replenish his health.

Tips

Stay with the wall

One side of the stadium has a cliff which you should hug throughout the fight. Only leave it if you need to dodge an attack or loot some health/ammo.

Respawn Effectively

To get to the Terramorphous, you need to hop on an elevator that takes you to him. This elevator takes about a minute or two to get all the way up, so if two or more players die, remember to jump in the elevator at the same time so you don’t need to wait for the elevator to come back.

Don’t bother with Elemental Guns

The Terramorphous does get elementally charged sometimes, and becomes resistant to the element he matches. It’s a good idea to not bother with elemental guns as he doesn’t take any damage-over-time.

Don’t eliminate all the Tentacles

The tentacles Terramorphous will spawn are amazing for Second Winds. So, you shouldn’t kill them unless you need to, only wound them or completely avoid them if you can. If a teammate gets knocked out, use them for a Second Wind.

Loot

On dying, Terramorphous loot will drop in a relatively small circle around him, so you don’t need to worry about it falling off the map. He drops a ton of whites and greens, a couple of blues and purples and a single orange class mod.