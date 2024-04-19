Surviving in Borderlands 2 becomes easier if you have the perfect weapon in your arsenal. Some weapons come with cool perks that help you take down even the most shielded and armored enemies in the Pandora wastelands. Some of these are premium, like the Legendary Weapons.

These weapons are hard to find and cause a massive amount of damage. These can be sniper rifles, rocket launchers, pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, assault rifles, shields, and grenades. But how would you recognize the best among these?

This Borderlands 2: 10 Best Legendary Weapons guide lists some of the best player-chosen weapons you can have in your arsenal, their effects, and how to get them.

Conference Call

Type: Legendary Shotgun

Manufactured by: Hyperion

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by taking down the warrior, the final boss of the Main Story.

Effects: This is a mundane weapon with a reduced projectile count. When your enemies land hits with the conference call, their bullets penetrate through them, causing excessive damage. Each bullet generates new bullets in midair, increasing the impact and creating more projectiles. This gun is ideal for large targets.

Caution: The increased projectiles make the weapon difficult to wield, thus reducing accuracy.

Unkempt Harold

Type: Legendary Pistol

Manufactured by: Torque

How to Get it: You will get this weapon from Savage Lee’s drops in the Three Horns – Divide.

Effects: This weapon fires three shots at once in accelerating horizontal spread. Each bullet splits twice, creating four projectiles.

Caution: Stock up the ammo, as this weapon uses 3 ammo per shot.

The Bee

Type: Legendary Amplify Shield

Manufactured by: Hyperion

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by defeating Hunter Hellquist in the Arid Nexus – Boneyard and Treants in the Forest during Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep.

Effects: This is a deadly weapon with no amp drain but high amp damage.

Caution: Reduced shield capacity and increased recharge rate causing delay in the recharge.

Norfleet

Type: Legendary E-tech Rocket Launcher

Manufactured by: Maliwan

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by taking down Vermivorous the Invincible or Hyperius the Invincible.

Effects: If you want to blow everything up, use this weapon. It fires three large projectiles in a horizontal line, increasing the damage and blast radius.

Caution: Though this is a great weapon for large enemies, it reduces accuracy and uses 3 shots per ammo. You also need to be cautious if you stand too close to the projectiles, as you will take damage.

Bunny

Type: Legendary Rocket Launcher

Manufactured by: Tediore

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by taking down any chubby enemy.

Effects: When the weapon is reloaded, it randomly throws explosive bouncing grenades.

Caution: Avoid getting near the bouncing launchers.

Lyuda

Type: Legendary Sniper Rifle

Manufactured by: Vladof

How to Get it: You will get this weapon as a drop from Gettle in The Dust.

Effects: This weapon now has a unique bullet behaviour that maximizes the DPS. When the rifle is shot, it splits a single bullet into three projectiles, each with sharp accuracy. When it comes to damage, Lyuda has a 125% critical hit bonus.

Caution: As the bullet spread is predictable, so avoid using the weapon on single or weak enemies.

Slagga

Type: Legendary Submachine Gun

Manufactured by: Bandit

How to Get it: You can get this weapon either from Tector & Jimbo Hodunk in The Dust or from Sorcerer’s Daughter in the Lair of Infinite Agony.

Effects: As for slag, it fires 3 projectiles per shot with increased elemental effect.

Caution: It has no damage to slagged targets.

Infinity

Type: Legendary Pistol

Manufactured by: Vladof

How to Get it: You can get this weapon from Doc Mercy in The Horns Valley, the Golden Golem in the True Vault Hunter Mode, or Lt. Angvar in The Burrows.

Effects: This is a versatile weapon in terms of damage and accuracy. A hidden perk of this gun is that it does not consume ammo when needed. Infinity has increased accuracy when aiming down sights.

Caution: The damage and fire rate is low

Volcano

Type: Legendary Sniper Rifle

Manufactured by: Maliwan

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by taking down The Warrior at the Vault of Warrior or from the Handsome Sorcerer in the Dragon Keep.

Effects: This long-range Maliwan weapon deals with high splash damage allowing the fire to spread between enemies, this means when a shot is fired at group of enemies, it will burn down all of them together.

Caution: When it comes to damage and elemental effect chance, the volcano is way behind.

Gub

Type: Legendary Pistol

Manufactured by: Bandit

How to Get it: You will get this weapon by taking down Laney White in The Fridge.

Effects: Gub has a +100% weapon damage with its +28 magazine size.

Caution: The weapon has reduced bullet speed and is useless against non-armored enemies.