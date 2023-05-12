Borderlands 2 encourages you to complete all the area-specific and general challenges in the game and rewards you for your effort with the Badass Rank. More challenges you complete, more Badass you are, and more Badass Tokens you get. This Borderlands 2 Badass Tokens farming guide will help you acquire more of those.

These Badass Tokens are of great significance since they can permanently increase a bonus stat of your character.

Borderlands 2 Badass Tokens Farming

Each challenge in Borderlands 2 has five levels, and higher the challenge you complete, more points you get leading to more Badass Rank per challenge. Some of the challenges are quite difficult and may require a second play-through.

This is the Breakdown of the Challenges and resulting Badass Rank you gain upon completing them:

Challenge Level 1: 1 Badass Rank

Challenge Level 2: 5 Badass Rank

Challenge Level 3: 10 Badass Rank

Challenge Level 4: 50 Badass Rank

Challenge Level 5: 100 Badass Rank

It might look a difficult task accumulating Badass Tokens to boost your character stats but fear not, with the help of these tips; you can farm Badass tokens fairly early in the game.

How To Farm Badass Tokens By Completing Trade Challenges

You can exploit trading to complete 50 trades with another player to finish a level five challenge ‘Psst, Hey Buddy…’. Completing this challenge will reward you with 15 Badass Tokens that you can spend to boost your character’s stats.

You can trade with your friend by holding B while near him. Second player accepts the trade, and then both players enter trade interface. To complete the process, both players select ‘Trade’.

Do it 50 times or more to complete this challenge. Once the challenge is complete you are rewarded with Badass tokens which you can use for permanent stat boost across all your characters. Although the tokens and stat increases apply across characters, challenges do not. This allows us to create a new character, complete this challenge and farm Badass tokens.

Farming Badass Tokens By Completing Duel Challenges

Similar to trading, completing 50 duel challenges will net you Badass Tokens that can be used to boost your character’s stats. Like trading, this can also be done early in the game.

Before you initiate duel challenges, both players should remove their shields. This will help us complete 50 duels quickly because without shields, when you lose the duel, you will have very low health, and it will help you complete the challenge in a single melee hit.

Start the duel with the player using melee attacks against each other. Rinse and repeat until you have won 50 times. You can return the favor by letting your friend win 50 times and farm tokens with you!

It’s important to note that winning a duel doesn’t count as a kill so you can’t grind any of the kills challenges this way, and you should do this with melee attacks because otherwise you will just be wasting a lot of ammo.

How To Farm Badass Tokens By Completing Revive Challenges

You can spam revives to farm Badass Tokens in Borderlands 2. It’s a bit tricky exploit and require the use of Tediore weapons or grenades.

When you have plenty or grenades or Tediore weapon, remove your shield and blow yourself in the corner with your friend beside you. Borderlands 2 doesn’t have a friendly fire so don’t sweat about your friend dying from the explosion.

Ask your friend to revive you. Repeat this process for both players until both of you have complete the revive challenge. You can exploit this method to farm a lot of Badass Tokens fairly early in the game.

Other Farming Tips

During your first visit to sanctuary, Marcus provides you with a means to test out different elemental weapons on some practice targets. This is a good chance to farm challenges with that elemental weapon without worrying about dying.

Battle Bloodwing and once he has been taken down, you can exploit a glitch that allows you to still get critical hits by repeatedly shooting his head.

The more you fight, the better the tokens you can farm. The bar brawl at Pyro Pete’s can be revisited multiple times and it rewards you with a good amount of Badass Tokens for taking down a collection of bad guys over and over again

Don’t forget to share any other ways to farm Badass Tokens in Borderlands 2!