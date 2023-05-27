Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine Coffin Dance Easter Egg Guide

Continuing the tradition of easter eggs in Black Ops games, Cold War also has numerous easter eggs to find in the Zombies mode. In this guide, we will show you how to solve the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine Coffin Dance Easter Egg.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies Die Maschine Coffin Dance Easter Egg

The coffin dance easter egg in CoD Cold War shouldn’t be confused with the main easter egg of the Zombies mode.

This is basically just an optional easter egg thrown in for a bit of fun to pay homage to the famous coffin dance meme, while you run around the Cold War Die Maschine map.

How to Activate the Coffin Dance Easter Egg

For this easter egg to work, you need to unlock the Pack-a-Punch in Zombies.

When you reach the Dark Aether, look for the Pack-A-Punch machine, and find the two parts for it to operate.

Once the Pack-A-Punch machine is up and operating, you need to find five blue shining orbs around the area.

These orbs spawn in the same order, so you don’t have to worry about finding these orbs.

Orb #1

The first orb is located behind a broken metal frame right under the control room.

Orb #2

The second orb is inside the ceiling of the big machine on the west side of the room.

Orb #3

Head to the lower level of the room and look for a window where the zombies come in from. The orb is in the top left corner behind the window.

Orb #4

Go to the upper level of the room. The orb is between the computer terminals and behind the chair.

Orb #5

The last orb can only be found if you climb on the machine in the middle of the room and look for it under a platform. Shoot the last orb to activate the Easter Egg.

You will now get teleported to the Anomaly where you’ll see many zombies doing the Coffin Dance.

The Easter Egg will last for only one minute. When it ends, get back to the Pack-A-Punch machine to pick up your reward.