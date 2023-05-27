In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best Pelington 703 Loadouts guide, we will tell you about a few class setups for Pelington with Gunsmith attachments and perks to make you dominant in the game.
Pelington 703 is one of the best weapons to carry if you are an expert in sniping your enemies from long range in CoD Black Ops Cold War.
CoD Black Ops Cold War Best Pelington 703 Loadouts
If you think that you can snipe with your eyes closed and have no problem handling Sniper rifles, Pelington 703 can be a very good option.
Pelington 703 is very popular among players who like to snipe because of its incredible speed and accuracy.
CoD Black Ops Cold War has made revolutionary improvements in Sniper rifles. Flinch won’t affect your shot even from a long-range.
Just like all other Sniper rifles, Pelington 703 takes a little bit extra time to kill your enemies, but if you know your way around attachments, you can be quick as well.
If you find the right build for Pelington 703, this sniper rifle will turn into a beast.
We have mentioned some builds for Pelington 703 below:
Offensive Loadout
This build is for those who believe in aggression and jumping between near and far targets.
Attachments
- Raider Pad
- 26.5” Tiger Team
- Infiltrator Grip
- Fast Loader
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
Perks
- Quartermaster
- Tracker
- Scavenger
Defensive Class Setup
This build is for those who like to hang back and hardscope.
Attachments
- SAS Combat Stock
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Salvo 9 Round Fast Mag
- Bipod
- 27.2” Combat Recon
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Tactical Mask
- Cold Blooded
Accuracy Build
This build is suitable if you are looking for a steady and accurate shot. You have to sacrifice speed for this class setup.
Attachments
- 27.2” Combat Recon
- Front Grip
- SALVO 9 Round Fast Mag
- Dropshot Wrap
- SAS Combat Stock
Perks
- Flack Jacket
- Tactical Mask
- Ninja
Quick Scope Loadout
This build is suitable if you are looking for quick kills. This will increase your speed but will decrease a little bit of your accuracy.
Attachments
- Visiontech2x
- Raider Pad
- Speed Tape
- Infiltrator Grip
- 26.5” Tiger Team
Perks
- Ninja
- Tracker
- Scavenger
All Rounder
This build is suitable if you are looking for increased speed, accuracy and firepower. This build is useful if you are looking to be versatile. You can use this build in different scenarios.
Attachments
- Visiontech2x
- Stabilizer .309
- Fast Mag
- Quickdraw Handle
- Tactical Stock
- Steady Aim Laser
- Marshal Foregrip
- 26” Paratrooper
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Quartermaster
- Cold Blooded
Multiple Takedown Class Setup
This build is suitable if you are looking for multiple takedowns in quick succession. This loadout will also increase your speed.
Attachments
- Sound Moderator
- 26.5” Tiger Team
- 7 RND
- Airborne Elastic Wrap
- Raider Pad
Perks
- Quartermaster
- Tracker
- Scavenger