This Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best AK74u Loadouts guide will cover all the best possible class setups in different modes for the fan-favorite russian SMG, AK74u in Cold War.
In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, AK74u remains one of the most lethal weapons as it boasts great stats to net you an insane number of kills.
However, a great gun needs the right loadout to compliment it, and that is precisely what this guide is about.
Overall, the AK74u provides a high rate of fire along with almost no recoil as compared to the AR counterpart AK47, making it effective in close-quarters scenarios.
Let’s look at some of the best AK74u loadouts in Blops Cold War.
Balanced Class Setup
This first AK74u loadout is designed to be easy to manage and well-balanced. It takes advantage of the AK74u’s inherent strengths.
This balance improves your speed, helping with both motion and recoil.
With that loadout, you can make the AK74u very easy to manage.
Attachments
- Muzzle Break 5.56
- 3” Extended Barrel
- Foregrip
- Tactical Stock
- Quickdraw Handle
Perks
- Flackjacket
- Scavenger
- Ghost
Loadout
- Stun Grenades
- C4
Extra Range Build
This one is the perfect loadout of the AK74u to give a little extra range to your main weapon.
Without swapping the AK74u for an Assault Rifle, it makes you a little more mobile.
Attachments
- VisionTech 2X
- Agency Suppressor
- 5” Paratrooper
- Foregrip
- Force Rear Guard
Perks
- Flackjacket
- Scavenger
- Ghost
Loadout
- Stun Grenades
- C4
All Rounder Class
This class gives you a taste of everything. It covers all the elements of the game.
Below is what you need to have in the Gunsmith, perks and loadout.
Attachments
- Muzzle Brake 5.56
- 3” Extended
- Foregrip
- Tactical Stock
- Quickdraw Handle
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Flak Jacket
- Quartermaster
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Ninja
Loadout
- Diamatti
- Frag Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Proximity Mine
Personal Build
This is a personal build AK74u class that is suggested for you to use in all scenarios.
Attachments
- Agency Suppressor
- 5” Paratrooper
- Sprint Pad
- 40 RD Speed Mag
- Quick Withdrew handle
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Flak Jacket
- Quartermaster
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Ninja
Loadout
- Diamatti
- Frag Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Proximity Mine
No Recoil Loadout
If your major concern remains to be the recoil of AK74u then this is the class that you’re looking for.
This AK74u class is designed to make sure that you have a steady aim and you don’t miss any shots that you attempt to fire.
Attachments
- Quickdot LED
- Muzzle Break 556
- 4” Rifle
- Steady Aim laser
- Spetsnaz Grip
- 40 RND Drum
- GRU Elastic Wrap
Perks
- Tactical Mask
- Flak Jacket
- Quartermaster
- Scavenger
- Ghost
- Ninja
Loadout
- Diamatti
- Frag Grenade
- Stun Grenade
- Proximity Mine