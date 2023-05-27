Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M82 Sniper Loadouts Guide

In this guide, we will give the three best loadouts for the M82 Sniper Rifle in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War for those interested in long-range engagements.
Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best M82 Sniper Loadouts
M82 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle is the third and final sniper rifle in CoD BO Cold War that you unlock at level 55.
It is considered one of the best sniper rifles in the CoD franchise. You can insta-kill in one shot with this sniper rifle if you aim at or above the chest.
M82 is also the last weapon that you can unlock in Black Ops Cold War as of now.
Below are three loadouts for the M82 Sniper Rifle with the best gunsmith attachments and class setups including perks to improve the recoil and ADS speed.
The Quick-Scoper
This loadout is perfect for players who love to play aggressively and run around on a small map.
Attachments
- Optic: Royal & Kross 4x
- Barrel: 6″ Rapid Fire
- Magazine: 7 RND
- Stock: Marathon Stock
- Underbarrel: Front Grip
- Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Perks
- Flak Jacket
- Tracker
- Ninja
- Law Breaker – WILDCARD
The American Sniper
Hold back and cover your teammates from behind with this deadly sniper loadout.
Attachments
- Optic: Default
- Muzzle: Wrapped Suppressor
- Barrel: 6” Tiger Team
- Magazine: Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag
- Stock: CQB Pad
- Underbarrel: Bipod
- Handle: Serpent Wrap
Perks
- Paranoia
- Assassin
- Cold Blooded
- Danger Close – WILDCARD
The Over-Powered Sniper
This loadout is arguably the best loadout for the M82 Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle in Blops Cold War.
Attachments
- Optic: Any optic of your choice
- Muzzle: Flash Hider .50 BMG
- Barrel: 6” Tiger Team
- Magazine: Salvo 9 RND Fast Mag
- Stock: Raider Pad
- Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
- Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Perk
- Tactical Mask
- Tracker
- Ghost
- Law Breaker – WILDCARD
Using one of these loadouts will drastically improve your performance with the M82 Sniper rifle in CoD Cold War.