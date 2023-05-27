In this Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best FFAR 1 Loadouts guide, we will give you absolute killer builds and attachment combos for the top tier weapon that is the FFAR 1 in BLOPS CW.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Best FFAR 1 Loadouts

FFAR1 is one of the best guns in Call of Duty history and it has made its way back into the game in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The FFAR 1 is a remade version of the FAMAS burst assault rifle which was very popular in old COD games and was first time seen in the original Black Ops game.

FFAR 1 Assault Rifle is unlocked when you reach level 40 of the in-game battle pass. The gun’s rate of fire is very high and the reload speed is also quick.

However, all is not perfect as its small 25 bullet magazine holds it back in some scenarios.

In all these builds, we will be utilizing the Gunfighter wildcard as it allows you to attach eight attachments on your rifle for maximum modifications.

Coming to the builds, we have listed some below with attachments that will take the gun’s effect to next level.

FFAR 1 Gunfighter Build



This build is perfect for use in Gunfighter mode. Following attachments are required for this build.

Attachments

Millstop Reflex Optic.

Muzzle Brake 5.56

9” Ultralight Barrel

Steady Aim Laser Body

Foregrip Underbarrel.

34 round Magazine.

Speed Tape Handle

Tactical Stock.

Perks

Flak Jacket: Increase resistance to explosives.

Scavenger: Chance of running out of ammo decreases.

Ninja: Footsteps make less noise.

Quick Movement Build



This build allows you to have fast movement in game.

Attachments

9” Ultralight Barrel

Infiltrator Grip Underbarrel

34 Round speed Magazine

Serpent Wrap Handle

Raider Stock.

Perks

Flak Jacket: Increase resistance to explosives.

Scavenger: Chance of running out of ammo decreases.

Ninja: Footsteps make less noise.

Long Range



This build is suitable for long range combat.

Attachments

Axial Arms 3x Optic

Muzzle Brake 5.56

3” Takedown Barrel

Field Agent Grip Underbarrel

34 round Magazine.

Perks

Flak Jacket: Increase resistance to explosives.

Scavenger: Chance of running out of ammo decreases.

Ninja: Footsteps make less noise.

FFAR 1 All Purpose Build



This build will perform well in every type of situation.

Attachments

Quickdot LED Optic

Muzzle Brake 5.56

3” Takedown Barrel

Steady Aim Laser Body

Infiltrator Grip Underbarrel

34 Round Magazine.

SASR Jungle Grip Handle.

SAS Combat Stock.

Perks