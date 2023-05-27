Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks Guide – Best Perks, Effects

The much hyped-up Battle Royale mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is already in beta and it is wildly different from the other games that we have come to love. Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks Guide will help you learn about all the perks confirmed available in the beta.

The Blackout Mode brings some new stuff to the Battle Royale formula and one of these is the wide variety of Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks. Read below to get some brief info on these Blackout Perks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks

As of yet, Treyarch has revealed only a handful of perks that players can expect in the final release of the game. It can be speculated that players will have a chance to activate even more perks that are yet to be unveiled for the element of surprise.

In fact, Treyarch has previously spoken about at least 21 perks making way to the actual game. All the perks will last for a short amount of time and will function as consumables.

How long they will last or how many times they can be used per round is still unknown. Seven perks have been revealed as of yet and you can see them listed below along with the description of how exactly they function:

Paranoia

This will alert you with a sound cue whenever an enemy member has his/her aim at you.

Skulker

Gives a boost to the movement speed in the crouch and prone stance.

Stimulant

100 points will increase the health during the duration of this perk.

Outlander

The benefit is two-fold; you will be able to resist more damage and move quicker while outside the circle or the so-called storm that we are familiar with in other Battle Royale games.

Looter

Your HUD will have an additional element added to it that will give information about the nearby stashes and equipment.

Iron Lungs

As the name implies, you will be able to hold your breath for longer when underwater, or when sniping to improve stability and thus accuracy.

Consumer

This perk can be quite useful because it reduces the time duration for healing allies, using consumables and healing by 20%.

Medic

As the name suggests, the Medic perk allows players to heal their teammates and themselves to heal faster than usual. The perk lasts for 2 minutes and those you revive with the perk being active will be granted with additional health.

Awareness

This perk allows the player to listen to enemy footstep much clearer giving them the idea of the enemy’s exact direction and location.

With each one being serving unique purposes, it will be interesting to see how this adds to each moment in a Battle Royale match since different circumstances and situations will call for different perks to be used.

Reinforced

The perk reduces the damage from fire and explosives when active. Furthermore, the perk also grants resistance to flashbang, concussion, and razor wire.

Dead Silence

this perk is kind of opposite to Awareness as this perk allows players to make less noise while moving and opening stashes.

Engineer

This perk allows players to detect nearby vehicles and enemy equipment.

Brawler

This perk increases the damage the player will deal when active, however, it only applies to melee damage. Furthermore, this perk also grants an additional 50 HP with each successful melee attack.

This may add depth to the mode and obvious to say, a lot of fun!

This is so far all we have when it comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout Perks. We are sure to have more details once the game launches.