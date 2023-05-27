Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Scorestreaks Guide

Scorestreaks are a fundamental part of the Call of Duty series and have been present for a very long time. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also adds this feature and does it pretty well. It can get pretty confusing for a new player to understand what a scorestreak does, so we have compiled this Black Ops 4 Scorestreaks Guide to help you.

Black Ops 4 Scorestreaks

Scorestreaks were originally known as “Killstreaks” in the Call of Duty series. You can earn scorestreaks by stacking enough points without dying. Scorestreaks help you turn the tide in a match by providing various advantages.

Some of the scorestreaks are centered around killing enemies on the go, some are used to help you kill enemies, some support you, and some support your whole team.

We have listed all of the scorestreaks available in BLOPS4. Do note that if you wear COMSEC Device in one of your slots, you can call scorestreaks for an even cheaper price than the original.

If you like to use scorestreaks often, this piece of equipment is definitely for you.

UAV

Gives you the live location of enemies on the map. It can be planted anywhere on the map, is not immortal, and can be destroyed in a single shot.

The required cost is 500 points but with the COMSEC Device, the requirement is brought down to 350 points.

RC-XD Car

This little remote-controlled car has been around some time. You can drive this car and detonate it when you see the chance to kill your enemies like flies. It comes with a cost of 500 points. COMSEC Device brings down the price to 400 points.

Care Package

Care Package contains a random scorestreak for you from the entire pool. Depending on RNG, you can acquire scorestreaks from the most expensive ones like The Gunship to something cheap like an RC-XD Car.

If you are feeling lucky, buy this beauty. The stock price for Care Package is 600 points. You can also earn it for a discounted cost of 500 points should you equip the COMSEC Device.

Counter UAV

As the name suggests, Counter UAV will find the UAVs on the map and counter them by denying vision to your opponents. You can always call a Counter UAV to counter their Counter UAV. A counter-ception!

CUAV goes for a price point of 650 points. If you possess COMSEC Device, the price drops down to a meager 550 points.

Hellfire Guided Missile

Rain down absolute terror upon your enemies with this scorestreak. Upon using this scorestreak, you will be given control of a missile that is falling down in a linear motion.

You must aim this missile towards the enemy forces and see the damage it does. It is powerful but comes at a strong price. Hellfire Guided Missile costs 850 points for a single use that will be lowered down to 600 if you equip COMSEC.

Lightning Strike

What if you could make an artificial Zeus? Apparently, it is now possible. The future is now!

With Lightning Strike scorestreak, you should be able to deploy a drone that strikes three fixed locations once with a deadly zap that will eliminate any enemy it hits.

The price for this godly weapon is 900 points but drops down to 600 points for COMSEC Device users.

Mantis

A spider-like bot that can be deployed in the game and controlled manually. This little bot is capable of shooting four deadly missiles in its lifespan. You can acquire it for 900 points as retail or for 700 points as a COMSEC person.

Sentry Gun

Perhaps the strongest scorestreak in BLOPS4 if used correctly. Sentry Gun is the oldest scorestreak in the series. It has been around forever. The Sentry Gun is a turret that can be deployed at any area of the map and kills anyone in sight very quickly.

Players can destroy this turret but it takes too many sacrifices to do so. Heck, for a 1,000 points price point, this is the scorestreak you should definitely try once a match. If you are a COMSEC Device user, you will get it for 750 points.

Attack Chopper

Request a chopper for 1,150 points and it will automatically locate and kill enemies for you. You do not even have to do anything. If you have COMSEC Gear, 900 points are what you will have to sacrifice. Perhaps the easiest way to get EXP.

Strike Team

Two brave soldiers will come to your aid. They will hunt down enemies for you independently and you will get the score for an opponent’s death. Sounds pretty cool.

Of course, with power comes responsibility. You must responsibly invest 1,300 points for this scorestreak. A COMSEC Device user has it easy, a meager 950 points for two free soldiers.

Strafe Run

A jet! Works just like an EMP radial blast but instead of an EMP, the Jet will run across the map and destroy all bombs, rockets, bullets, and enemy advances for you.

It costs a massive 1,500 points or 1250 points if you want that discount as a COMSEC Device user.

The Gunship

The most expensive scorestreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, the Gunship allows you to mount a gunship’s gunner slot and use all of its weapons.

You have a whole minute to find and kill everyone on the map. You get the aerial view and thermal vision so nothing will stay safe.

Use missiles, flares, and armor-piercing bullets for your advantage. This bad boi comes at a mind-blowing price point of 1,700 points for everyone without COMSEC and 1,450 points with COMSEC gear equipped.

Once again, do remember that you need to get a specific score without dying. If you die while trying to earn points, the points will reset.

Therefore, risk the higher scorestreaks only if you think you can reach that point. We will see you in the game later. Have fun!