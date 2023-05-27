Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Ritual Items Locations Guide

Where to find all ritual parts in Black Ops 3 zombie map, Shadows of Evil.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Ritual Items Locations

Throughout the city, you will find well-hidden items with no apparent use what-so-ever. These items are not only required to locate the Pack-a-Punch machine, but are also crucial when it comes to completing the Easter Egg.

This guide details the locations of all these ritual items that you can find in the Waterfront District, Footlight District, and Canal District.

Lawyer’s Pen Location

In order to find the Lawyer’s Pen, you need to head to the Junction area and become the beast.

Once you’re in the beast mode, you need to locate a power switch in the middle of the area. Hit the switch and you’ll notice a crane moving above. This crane will drop the Lawyer’s Pen on the ground.

Producer’s Toupee

To find this item, you need to head over to the Footlight District and become the beast.

Once you’re in the beast mode, you need to find a grapple point, grapple up on it, and toss a fiery wooden crate sitting on a ledge. The crate will break down and reveal the Producer’s Toupee.

Detective’s Badge

To find the Detective Badge, you need to head over to the Canal District and turn into the beast. Once in the beast mode, you need to toss a fiery wooden crate sitting on a ledge down. The crate will break down revealing the Detective’s Badge inside.

Promoter’s Championship Belt

This ritual item is located in the Waterfront District. Once you change into the beast, you need to grapple up on a high fenced balcony and toss the fiery wooden crate down to find the Promoter’s Championship Belt.

Summoning Key

This is located in the area where you spawn in the narrow alleyway. After you spawn, change into the beast and break the wooden crate on the backside of the truck parked there and pick up the key as human.

In case there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!