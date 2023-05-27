Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil: How to Build Pack-a-Punch Machine, Rituals Locations, Parts Locations

How to Pack a Punch in Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil by finding all buildables and complete all rituals.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil, read our Buildable Parts Locations and How to Unlock Dead Ops 2 Arcade.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil: How to Build Pack-a-Punch Machine

Pack-a-Punch machines are not new to any Call of Duty fan. These machines are featured in Call of Duty zombies maps and allow players to upgrade their weapons for a certain cost.

Once the weapons have been upgraded, players can also buy upgraded ammo from the same machine.Such a machine also exists in the recently released Shadows of Evil zombies map.

There are quite a lot of steps involved in finding the location of the machine which involves performing 4 rituals not to mention finding appropriate items first.

This guide details everything that you need to know about finding all items, performing rituals and where to perform them, and how to activate Pack-a-Punch machine:

Finding the Summoning Key

The first thing that you need to find the Summoning Key. To do so, you need to become the beast using the purple fountain right at the beginning and destroy the wooden barrel inside the truck nearby.

Performing the First Ritual

The next thing you need to do is to find Promoter’s Championship Belt. To do so, you need to head over to the Waterfront District and grapple onto a high fenced balcony with a fiery wooden crate on top of it.

Once you get there, toss the box down, return to human form, and grab the item. After this, you need to turn into the beast, go down towards the docks, break through the barricaded door and open up the ritual area.

Once you get there, place the belt inside the boxing ring, fend off the undead, and pick up the glowing blue thing before proceeding.

Performing the Second Ritual

For the next step, you need to find the Detective Badge.

To do so, you need to head over to the Canal District, turn into the beast, turn on the power, and break the box nearby followed by returning to human form and go to the area where you broke the box to obtain the part.

After this, search for a small rift opening in the area and open it completely followed by heading inside.

Once you’re inside, turn into the beast and find a wall with some weird symbols all around it. You need to shock this wall in order to open up the second ritual area which is some sort of a strip club or something.

Once you’re inside, place the badge in the middle of the area, fend off the undead, and pick up the glowing object before proceeding ahead.

Performing the Third Ritual

For the next step, you need to acquire the Lawyer’s Pen. To do so, you need to become the beast and head to the center of the city where some sort of a power switch is located. After you power up the switch, the crane will move and drop the item.

To perform the ritual, you need to go upstairs from the starting area and perform the ritual by placing the Lawyer’s Pen in the center of the area followed by fending off the zombie waves and picking up the glowing object.

Performing the Fourth Ritual

For the final item, you need to acquire the Producer’s Toupee. To find this item, you need to head to the Footlight District and become the beast once again.

After this, you’ll see a fiery wooden crate on a ledge. You need to toss the crate down and get the item. Once you’ve found the said item, you need to head over to the main square area and turn into the beast.

Once you’re in the beast mode, you need to climb up the central building and activate a power switch on the backside of the rooftop which will open up a door on the ground floor.

Once the door has opened, head down, change into the human form, head inside and place the toupee on the altar to perform the final ritual before heading towards the Pack-a-Punch room.

Performing the Final Ritual and Finding the Pack-a-Punch Machine

For the final step, you need to head over to the subway area where you’ll come across some weird symbols on the wall. You need to go near the wall which will make it explode and open up a new path.

From this point, you need to head inside the newly opened path and interact with four goblets scattered around the area –- two near the entryway and two on the far side of the area.

Also note that you’ll have to do wall-running to reach the goblets on the other side of the room. Once you’ve interacted with all four goblets, you’ll notice blue lines meeting up in the middle of the room.

At this point, you need to join them up by heading towards the area’s doorway and interacting with the altar there which will reveal the Pack-a-Punch machine.

However, do note that you’ll require 4,000 points to interact with the machine and upgrade your weapons.

This is all we have on how to Pack-a-Punch in Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil. If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!