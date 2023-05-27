Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Easter Egg Steps Guide

How to complete Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil Easter Egg with our step-by-step zombies guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil Easter Egg

Unlike Easter Egg featured in zombies mode in earlier COD games, the Easter Egg in Shadows of Evil can easily be completed in solo mode. There are no longer steps involving teammates standing on specific platforms.

But don’t get me wrong! Completing the Easter Egg is, by no means, an easy accomplishment. Here’s how you can complete the Easter Egg:

Completing Four Rituals

There are a total of four rituals that you need to complete for the first step. Before starting the rituals, you need to acquire the Summoning Key from the truck in the narrow alleyway.

The four rituals basically revolve around finding four items and placing them in special altars inside four ritual rooms.

Once all four rituals are completed, you should’ve four Gateworms which are required for the next step. Following are the locations of all four items along with locations of the ritual rooms:

Get Promoter’s Championship Belt from the Waterfront District and do ritual in the boxing ring

Get Detective’s Badge from the Canal District and do ritual in the strip club / whorehouse

Get Lawyer’s Pen from the Junction and do ritual in the house above the starting narrow alley

Get Producer’s Toupee from the Footlight District and do ritual in the tall building in the main square

Finding Pack-a-Punch Machine

Get the four Gateworms from the previous step and head inside the rift which can be accessed from any of the three districts.

Once you’re inside the rift, head towards the Pack-a-Punch machine by destroying the wall with weird symbols all around it. Once you’re inside the area, you need to place the four Gateworms in four fountains in the area.

By placing these Gateworms, you’ll see many intersecting blue lines above which you’ll have to complete by interacting with another alter –- technically a fifth ritual.

Here you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons and hear the Shadow Man about some sacrifice.

Finding the Elemental Sword

To get the sword, you need to read the map at any of the train stations and memorize the locations of three ‘?’ signs. After this, travel to all three districts via train and look outside to see three symbols at the locations represented by ‘?’ signs.

After memorizing these signs, head down to the rift area and find a wall having all these symbols. You need to use the beast mode to power up only those symbols which you saw earlier. By doing so, you will get an egg which you’ll need to charge by placing it on four gargoyles scattered all around.

Do note that placing the egg will cause zombies to appear who will charge the egg upon getting killed. Once the egg is completely charged, take it back to the rift to get the Elemental Sword.

Upgrading the Elemental Sword

To upgrade the sword, you need to head to the ritual room corresponding to the character you’re playing and get an egg from the altar.

After obtaining the egg, you need to charge it by placing it at four different red platforms scattered around the city. Once again, the egg will get charged after you kill spawned monsters.

Once the egg has been charged, take it back to the ritual room and offer it to get your upgraded sword.

Flag Rituals – Getting the Flag and Charging it

Once you’ve acquired the upgraded sword, head down to the subway area below through the rift and acquire the flag. In order to summon the flag, you need to head to Nero’s room and interact with a book in the bookcase which will make it drop.

Once you’ve found the flag, you need to carry it all the way to the platform at which you charged the egg for the upgraded sword.

After placing the flag on the platform, you’ll have to protect it from getting destroyed by killing all spawned zombies –- failing to do so will force you to repeat the step all over again.

Once the flag has been protected, you’ll see several purple platforms on the ground. At this point, you need to run to each district while stepping on these purple platforms to charge the flag.

Once the flag has been completely charged, you need to carry it all the way to the ritual room corresponding to your character and kill the wraith here using the flag.

Repeat the Steps Involving the Flag

If you’re playing the game solo, you will have to repeat the steps involving the flag i.e. getting the flag, protecting the flag, charging the flag, and using it to kill the wraith in the ritual room.

You’ll have to do these steps thrice since the Shadows of Evil is supposed to be a four-man mode. Also note that you’ll have to take the flag to all four ritual rooms and kill all wraiths there.

For more information on how to get to all ritual rooms, you can check the sections above!

Finding Shadow Man and How to Kill

In order to find the Shadow Man, you need to head to the area where you located the Pack-a-Punch machine.

Once inside, you’ll see the Shadow Man surrounded by four wraiths. In here, you’ll have to complete a round in order to proceed ahead. Do note that you won’t be able to head outside because the door will lock itself.

After completing a round, go ahead and interact with each of the wraiths surrounding the Shadow Man to bring his shield down.

You’ll have to complete this step about 4 times which involves killing the spawned zombies to bring Shadow Man’s shield down and attacking him.

Continue to attack the Shadow Man and he will eventually be trapped by the ritual area and die.

Summoning the Worm

In order to proceed from here, you need to have a complete party otherwise a large worm won’t appear in the middle of PAP room and you won’t be able to continue forward.

At this point, only Margwa will appear on the entire along with small white orbs scattered around the area. After every 30 seconds, all players will receive damage and must collect the white orbs in order to stay alive.

You’ll also notice that Margwa will have purple eyes instead of yellow ones and killing them will summon a purple fountain in the middle of the area which will grant players with unlimited beast mode, however, do note that at this point, Margwa will be able to damage you in the beast mode.

Finally, you’ll also notice the large worm in the Junction area with three gatekeepers. Once again note that you must complete all these steps with a complete team.

Shocking the Worm

For the final step, you need one member of your team at each of the train stations in the game with the last one holding the Junction.

One of the members of your team needs to call the train and make it pass the Junction area in such a way that it successfully hits the worm. Once this is done, the three members assigned at the station must change into the beast mode and electrify a small white machine placed in a corner of each of the stations; near the staircase.

After this is done, the player holding the Junction area [also in the beast mode] needs to electrify the three gateworms around the central large worm which will summon a laser from the sky and complete the Easter Egg.

One Final Step

Sit back and enjoy the ending. You earned it, soldier!