Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Shield Parts Locations ‘Build Dragon Shield Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Shield Parts Locations Guide to help you create the Dragon Shield in the game.

Dragon Shield in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations is identical to the one found in Gorod Krovi. This shield is useful in the sense that offers automatic protection from rear-attacks when you have it on your back – which is huge in Zombies Mode.

The shield requires a total of x3 parts which are scattered around the map. Once you have found them all, head over to a Workbench and craft the Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Dragon Shield.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Shield Parts Locations Guide

Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Shield Parts Locations Guide details everything you need to know about building the Dragon Shield in Revelations.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Shield Parts

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Shield Part #1

Once you are in Origins, you need to head over to the area with truck wreckage and find it near the trenches. In addition to this, some people have also reported finding the part on a nearby crate – make sure to thoroughly check the entire area.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Shield Part #2

You need to head towards the kitchen table found in Verruckt to find the part. In addition to this, it can also be found in the room with the wheelchair or near the Speed-a-Cola.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Shield Part #3

You need to progress towards Der Eisendrache and inside the MPD room. Once you are there, trigger the Anti-Gravity field and run along the wall to find the third and last part.

Once you have acquired all x3 Dragon Shield parts, you need to head over to one of the workbenches on the map and construct the shield.

If your shield is, somehow, destroyed; you can always visit the workbench again to construct it again. You can find one workbench near the spiral staircase in Nacht der Untoten.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Shield Parts Locations Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!