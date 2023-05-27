Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations ‘How to Build Pack-a-Punch Guide

How to Build Pack-a-Punch in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations to help you upgrade your weapons and complete the main Easter Egg in the newly released map.

There is no need to find different parts in order to build Pack-a-Punch in Revelations. Unlike previous iterations, you simply need to find the Pack-a-Punch Machine hidden behind secret mechanics.

Finding the Pack-a-Punch Machine in Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations in not only useful in the completion of Easter Egg and to upgrade your weapons, but also unlocks Pack-a-Punch-Ectomy Achievement/Trophy.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations – How to Build Pack-a-Punch

Our How to Build Pack-a-Punch Guide outlines everything you need to know about building the Pack-a-Punch in the map:

How to Build Pack-a-Punch – Activating the Engines

After spawning, you need to head over to the front area of the temple to find a ritual table. Once there, you need to activate one of the x4 Corruption Engines by spending 500 points.

Once done, you must fend off zombies for about 30 seconds and head inside the newly opened temple entrance. After you are inside, interact with the portal to come to a new area.

You basically need to repeat the same process for all x4 Corruption Engines in the game which is denoted by x4 Green Lights on the Map Diagram.

How to Build Pack-a-Punch – Finding the Apothicon Creature

After activating all x4 Corruption Engines, you need to head over Nacht der Untoten and reach the upper area. There is a Control Terminal in the area that you need to interact with!

Once you have successfully activated all x4 Corruption Engines, hit the Activation Terminal to knock the Apothicon unconscious and reveal its mouth – you must hit it with electricity to do so!

How to Build Pack-a-Punch – Reach Apothicon’s Abdomen

After you have knocked the Apothicon unconscious, you need to head inside its abdomen via its mouth. Once you have reached the abdomen, shoot the yellow orb inside to reveal the Pack-a-Punch Machine.

This is all we have on How to Build Pack-a-Punch in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!