As with earlier iterations, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi has a hidden easter egg requiring multiple steps and extensive map knowledge. You will also go against countless waves of zombies, dragons, and an intimidating new boss.

Things like completing Pack-a-Punch machine, upgrading weapons, finding key items are still a big part of the Gorod Krovi zombies map and you are required to do so in order to complete the easter egg. Once completed, you will unlock Love and War achievement/trophy.

For more help on Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, read out our Pack-a-Punch Guide, Gauntlet of Siegfried Guide, and Guard of Fafnir.

Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Steps Guide

Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi easter egg guide will walk you through everything you need to do in order to complete the easter egg and unlock Love and War achievement/trophy.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Turning On the Power

In order to turn on the power, you need to head inside the area with a few green monitors on the wall. You will find the area inside the building with a star outside. Once inside, simply hit the switch in order to turn on the power.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Pack-a-Punch

After turning on the power, you need to begin killing enemies who will drop cylinders. You basically need to insert these cylinders into red, blue, and yellow consoles one by one and defend them for roughly about 30 seconds.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Once done with all three, you should have x3 Dragon Network Circuits in your inventory. With Dragon Network Circuits in hand, insert them into the machine inside the Operations Bunker.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Ride to Pack-a-Punch

After inserting the Dragon Network Circuits into the machine, head to the area near the blue console and jump onto the upper platform – Dragon Command.

Once there, jump onto dragon’s back in order to head over to a new area. Once you are in the new area, head down, and you will find the Pack-a-Punch.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Dragon Egg

From the Pack-a-Punch area, head up in order to find Dragon Strike weapon and a long fight. Do note that you will not be able to leave the area during the fight and must complete it to progress ahead.

After the fight, head down to the secret entrance leading back to the main area, shoot the dragon egg on the top-left side of the sewer entrance, and pick up the egg. Do not leave the area!

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Powering Up the Generator

From where you picked up the dragon egg, you will also notice a generator in the same area. While staying there, wait for the drones to appear and lure them into firing at the generator which will kick it start.

Once the generator is up and running, finish off the drones, and head back to the main area.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Valves Puzzle

After powering up the generator, you will need to find a total of x6 valves. These valves can be green, blue, or white depending upon the air flow in them. Green signifies initial point, blue signifies air flow, and white signifies no air flow.

You basically need to have one valve green and other 5x valves blue. It is highly recommended that you complete this step with a couple of online companions. Here are the locations of these 6x valves:

In the upper area of Dragon Command

Below the bookcase in Supply Depot

Near the Bridge Control

On the first floor of store on the opposite side of Kuda

Just outside the tank factory

Below the Stamin-Up Perk-a-Cola

Once you have solved the puzzle, pick up the cylinder from the last machine, and insert it inside the Sophia Machine in Dragon Command.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Dragon Egg, Dragon Nest, and Challenges

Remember the Dragon Egg in your inventory that we acquired earlier? You need to insert this egg into the Dragon Nest located in the original spawn area or outside Dragon Command. Once done, wait for a dragon to spawn and proceed to complete x3 challenges.

In order to complete the challenges, you need to head over to your tombstone and complete all x3 challenges mentioned there. After you have completed the challenges, you are ready to proceed to the next step.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Charging the Dragon Egg

After completing the challenges, you need to carry the Dragon Egg to the Pack-a-Punch area and place it inside the incubator. In order to charge the egg, you must continue to kill the zombies in the area.

Once fully charged, you will not be able to pick up the egg and must survive against another wave of undead in order to cool the egg down. Once the Dragon Egg is fully cooled down, pick it up from the incubator, and head back to the main area using the sewer exit.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – The Gauntlet of Siegfried

With the Dragon Egg at your disposal, head over to the tombstones from where you received the challenges. You simply need to interact with it in order to get the Gauntlet of Siegfried which is a new Wonder Weapon in Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Getting the Statues

After acquiring the Gauntlet of Siegfried, you will need to find a total of x6 statues scattered around the map. Once you have found them all, you will need to head over to Sophia Machine inside Dragon Command and insert a password.

The password that you need to enter by rotating the cylinder is KRONOS. However, before you enter the password, you will need to find all x6 statues. You need to head over to the following locations in order to find all x6 statues:

Shoot the red light inside the sewer exit from the Pack-a-Punch area and get the statue from toilet near the Pack-a-Punch

Melee attack the vault inside Operations Bunker using the Gauntlet of Siegfried WW

Look in the opposite direction while standing in front of Dragon Command and shoot at the statue on the high wall

Use Dragon Strike on the puddle outside the Supply Depot

Interact with the Gigant Lazer Beam Trap outside the Supply Depot

Head to Tank Factory, use shield’s dragon fire attack on the pipe outside

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Bombs Puzzle

After entering the password in Sophia Machine, interact with the button near the large monitor inside Dragon Command to kick start bomb defusing puzzle. You will get 2 minutes to defuse all the bombs in correct sequence and prevent the explosion. In order to make this easier, you should check 935 Control Panels to see which bomb you need to defuse first!

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Destroying the Yellow Orb

Once you have successfully defused all the bombs, you will notice a yellow orb high in the air.

You basically need to continuously shooting it until it stops appearing in other areas and disappears completely. Once you hear Sophia say something about information extraction, it means you have completed the step.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Russian to Dragon Command Center

After successfully destroying the yellow orb, interact with the button underneath the monitor to trigger Sophia’s next questline.

She will ask you to tempt a Russian inside the Dragon Command Center. You need to be very careful about not killing the Russian and continue to eliminate zombies as you get the Russian to Sophia.

Gorod Krovi Easter Egg Step – Power Core and Nikolai Boss Battle

You need to get the power core from the right-hand-side of Sophia, head to spawn area, and use the Gauntlet of Siegfried WW in order to let the dragon fly. Once done, dash towards the sewer gate in front of Sophia – the one with red star – and stand on it to be sent down to the boss area.

After you head down into the boss arena, you will face a behemoth dragon along with Nikolai. In addition to dragon, you will also have to survive against undead. After you are done with the dragon, Nikolai will turn against you.

It is a good strategy to run around the area and avoid his attacks. If you have Pack-a-Punch upgraded your weapons, you should have no difficulty in taking him down by targeting his yellow weak spots.

Once you have defeated the boss, sit back and enjoy the cut-scene! You have earned a day’s rest, comrades!

Our Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi is currently a work-in-progress. We will update this guide with more steps as soon as we discover them. Meanwhile, you can also help us complete the guide by sharing any steps that we have missed!