Black Ops 3 Zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons Locations Guide

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons Guide to help you find these powerful melee weapons that can one-shot enemies most of the times.

Originally introduced in Gorod Krovi, Revelations Map allows players to acquire free melee weapons for completing ‘x’ number of rounds under a fixed time duration – there are a total of x4 Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons in the map.

For more help on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations, read out our Optional Easter Eggs Guide, Pack-a-Punch Guide, and Main Easter Egg Completion Guide.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons Guide

Once you have completed an objective, you need to head over to stairs in the temple area of Shangri-La to find the weapons for about 200-500 points. Another thing to note here is that equipping these melee weapons takes your primary weapon slot.

In our Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons Guide, we have covered everything you need to know about finding these powerful melee weapons for free.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons #1 – Nunchucks

In order to get Nunchucks, you need to complete a total of x5 rounds in under 5 minutes. This weapon has very slow animation and stop getting you one-shot kills at mid-10 rounds.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons #2 – Skull Splitter

To get the Skull Splitter, you need to complete 10 rounds in about 12 minutes. This weapon looks like the Staff from Origins, has amazing attack animation, and gives easy one-shot kills till late 20 rounds.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons #3 – Buzz Cut

In order to get this weapon, you need to complete 15 rounds in under 22 minutes.

Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons #4 – Nightbreaker

To receive this powerful melee weapon, you need to complete 20 rounds in under 32 minutes which is easy – if you have Gobblegum to skip a round. This thing has pretty fast attack animation and can get you one-shot kills until late 30 rounds.

This is all we have on our Black Ops 3 zombies Revelations Secret Melee Weapons Guide. If there is something else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!