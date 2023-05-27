Black Ops 3 Zombies Shadows of Evil – How to Skip to Round 15

Black Ops 3 Shadows of Evil round skip easter egg to help you instantly jump to round-5, round-10, or round-15 without killing a single zombie.

The Shadows of Evil has a nice little easter egg which lets you skip to higher rounds without doing any effort. Using the said method, you can only go to round-15 and will receive some additional points to help you take it from there.

However, I wouldn’t recommend doing it if you’re a new player because you’ll get overwhelmed real fast. But in case you wish to give it a go, here’s how to do it:

After firing up the game, you’ll find yourself in a narrow alleyway. From your initial position, if you face the Junction and check the walkway above, you’ll notice the Shadow Man there.

Now all you need to do is to hit the Shadow Man five times using your default or any other wall weapon and you’ll instantly jump to round-5 with some decent points in pocket. If you’re still not satisfied, you can shot him again five times and you’ll jump to round-10 with some more points.

Finally, if you wish to jump to round-15, you’ll have to shoot him again until he disappears which will send you to round-15 with about 16,000 points in hand.

Once again, I don’t recommend jumping to round-15, but round-10 should be nice start if you’re looking to give yourself a challenge. With 16,000 points in hand, you’ll easily be able to get out of the initial area, buy yourself a pretty strong weapon, and carry things from there.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!