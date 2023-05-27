Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Wonder Weapon Guide – Where to Find

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried is a new wonder weapon in the game. This weapon not only lets you shred through zombies, but is also plays a huge role in the completion of Gorod Krovi Easter Egg.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried has two functions: firstly, it acts like mini-dragon flamethrower that emits green flame and deals huge amount of damage and secondly, it sends the dragon into the air where it burns any zombies near the player.

For more help on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, read out our Easter Egg Completion Guide, Pack-a-Punch Guide, and Guard of Fafnir Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Wonder Weapon Guide

Our Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried details all the steps that you need to complete in order to get your hands on this new Wonder Weapon.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Turn on the Power

In order to turn on the power, you need to head inside the Dragon Command Center and inside the room with a few green monitors on the wall. Once you are inside the area, you need to interact with a large lever located there – interacting with the lever will turn on the power.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Dragon Network Circuits

To get all x3 Dragon Network Circuits, you need to kill zombies in Tank Factory, Dragon Command Center, and Supply Depot until they drop an item called Code Cylinder.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

With a Code Cylinder in hand, you need to head over to a special machine called Groph Module and interact with it. Doing so will summon a pod which you will need to charge by killing zombies in its vicinity. This will open up the pod and you will be able to get the Dragon Network Circuit inside. You need to do this three times to get all x3 Dragon Network Circuits.

With all Dragon Network Circuits at your disposal, you need to head inside the Operations Bunker area and interact with another machine labelled Dragon Network. Once there, insert all x3 Dragon Network Circuits in there and head back to one of the Groph Modules.

Interact with another large machine near one of the Groph Modules in order to summon a dragon which will take you to Gorod Krovi Pack-a-Punch room. To know more details about how to do it, read out our Gorod Krovi Pack-a-Punch Guide.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Getting the Dragon Egg

In order to get your hands on the Dragon Egg, you need to head over to the Pack-a-Punch area. Once you are in the area, find a metal chute in the area and look at the top-left side of it. You will find a Dragon Egg tucked in there! At this point, you need to shoot the board under the Dragon Egg to grab it.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Power Up the Dragon Strike

From the Pack-a-Punch area, you need to head up and interact with the strange device in order to unlock it. Immediately after doing it, you will have to go against a wave of zombies. After fending off the zombies, use the controller to call in the drones from the sky and power up the Dragon Strike.

Once you have done it, you need to head back to the Dragon Command Center and find a Dragon Nest – this is near the wooden sign near the large building. You basically need to put the Dragon Egg inside the Dragon Nest, and hold off the zombies. During this time, you will see a dragon breathing fire. Once you have fended off against the zombie waves, pick up the egg.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Completing Challenges

After reacquiring the Dragon Egg, you will need to head over to the initial spawn area and find out what challenges you need to complete. Challenges in this Black Ops 3 zombies map are relatively easier to complete. Once you have completed all the challenges, be prepared to head back to Pack-a-Punch area.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Back to Pack-a-Punch Area

Once you are back in Pack-a-Punch area, you need to head to the underground section and place the Dragon Egg inside the incubator. At this point, you will have to kill zombies in the vicinity of the incubator in order to charge the Dragon Egg. After fending off the zombies, if you try to pick up the egg, you will get a message saying that egg is too hot to be picked up.

At this point, you will, once again, need to hold off zombies and wait for the Dragon Egg to cool down. Once it has, pick up the egg and head back to the spawn area.

Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried Steps – Getting the Gauntlet of Siegfried

After heading back to spawn area, you will see the challenge marker reading ‘Incubate the Dragon Egg’. At this point, you simply need to interact with the marker and pick up the Gauntlet of Siegfried Wonder Weapon from the grave.

This is all we have on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi Gauntlet of Siegfried guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!