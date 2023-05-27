Black Ops 3 Descent Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg ‘Vodka Bottles Locations Guide

As with earlier iterations, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi features a musical easter egg which you can hear playing on the background.

In Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, the musical easter egg you will be able to unlock is Clark S. Nova’s Dead Ended. However, in order to listen to the song, you need to find a total of x3 vodka bottles lying around the map and interact with them.

For more help on Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi, read out our Easter Egg Completion Guide, GKS-45 MK3 Wonder Weapon Guide, and Guard of Fafnir Guide.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg Guide

Our Black Ops 3 zombies Gorod Krovi musical easter egg guide will walk you through the location of all vodka bottles on the zombies map so that you are able to listen to Dead Ended.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg – Vodka Bottle #1

From your initial spawn area, you need to head over to the first floor of the department store. After you arrive in the area, you will see a couch, a wooden chair, and the first vodka bottle lying nearby.

One important thing that you need to note here is that there is no on-screen indication after interacting with the vodka bottle.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg – Vodka Bottle #2

You need to head over to the Operations Bunker area and head down to find the crashed truck – near the Dragon Network machine. Once you get there, head towards the wooden crates lying nearby and search the area in order to find the second vodka bottle.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg – Vodka Bottle #3

For the final vodka bottle, you need to head over to the Supply Depot and head inside the first 1500 points room on the first floor. Once you are inside, head towards the shelves and find the vodka bottle in plain sight.

After you have interacted with the final vodka bottle, you will be able to listen to Dead Ended in the background!

This is all we have Black Ops 3 Zombies Gorod Krovi Musical Easter Egg Guide. If there is anything else you would like to add, let us know in the comments section below!