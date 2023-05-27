Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Wisps Locations Guide

One of the first steps in completing the Der Eisendrache easter egg in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 – Awakening DLC is finding and shooting all 4 wisps that appear on random locations around the map.

For more help on Black Ops 3 Der Eisendrache, check our Der Eisendrache Easter Egg Steps, Der Eisendrache Ancient Bow Upgrades, and How to Build Ragnarok DG-4.

Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Wisps Locations

Without finding and shooting these wisps, it is impossible to proceed with the completion of the easter egg. However, before completing this step, you need to ensure that do in a single round and have an upgraded bow.

In addition to this, also note that there are a total of 8 possible locations where the wisps can spawn, but you need to shoot 4 to complete the step.

Der Eisendrache Wisps Locations

Firstly, you need to head over to the Undercroft area and inside the teleporter room there. Once you are there, stand in front of the teleporter to notice prongs at the top of the teleporter.

At this point, you need to shoot these prongs and you will notice that they will turn golden and emit lightning.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

This is your clue to head out and shoot the wisps – once again, note that you need to shoot the 4 wisps in quick succession. The section below provides an overview of all the possible wisps locations:

Car tire near the Double-Tap perk-a-cola

Telephone near the initial spawn area

Telephone near the power switch

Inside the room directly above the Double-Tap perk-a-cola

The world-globe inside the room adjacent to Sam’s room

A radio set in the corner right across from the Speed Cola perk-a-cola

The wallclock directly above the command center room

Clock inside the hall leading from the Bell Tower

As I have mentioned before, you should try to shoot all 4 wisps in a single round with an upgraded bow in order to proceed ahead.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!