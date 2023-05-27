Black Ops 3 Zombies Der Eisendrache Ancient Bow Upgrades Guide – How to Upgrade to Lightning, Fire, Wolf, Shadow

Wrath of the Ancients is an extremely powerful Wonder Weapon in Der Eisendrache that is a bow that starts off with 60 arrows. This guide basically details how to acquire Wrath of the Ancients and upgrade it to 4 different variations.

Black Ops 3 Der Eisendrache Ancient Bows Locations

This guide outlines different steps involved in acquiring Wrath of the Ancients and upgrading it to 4 different variations.

The Wrath of the Ancient is a special weapon also knowns as the Wonder Weapon which is made of bones and has the ability to fire flame-tipped arrows. The bow has an ammunition capacity of 60 arrows that can also be charged before firing by holding the trigger button.

The bow is very useful against Panzer Soldat owing to its splash damage when the arrow is charged. A charged arrow does the same damage as a direct hit with an uncharged shot, but the damage radius is reduced. A charged shot explodes upon impact, extending its damage to zombies nearby as well.

The explosion has no effect on the user that makes the bow much more efficient. Also, while using the bow, the melee attack is replaced with stabbing action of the arrow instead of the use of a knife.

How to Get Wrath of the Ancients

In order to find the bow, you need to find 3 stone dragons on the map and continue to kill undead in the area nearby until the stone dragons come alive (hinted by little serpents filling up and an audio clue).

Once you have done so with all 3 stone dragons, you need to head over to the Knight’s Tomb and acquire the bow. Check out our Der Eisendrache – Wrath of the Ancients guide for more information:

Stone Dragon #1 – top of the castle courtyard

Stone Dragon #2 – inside the research lab

Stone Dragon #3 – right next to pyramid

The bow can then be upgraded into four different bows, each with their own specifications. Each has a different style to them and vary in their shots as well. The four upgrades are namely, Rune Prison, Storm, Wolf Howl and Demon Gate.

Lightning Bow

The lightning bow is also known as the Kreema’ahm la Ahmahm is quite similar to the original Wrath of the Ancient but with a few additional features. The bow is also nicknamed storm and is blue in color, similar to a lightning bolt.

It has an ammunition capacity of 75 arrows, which is 15 more than the original. It shoots single arrows but also has the ability to shoot charged arrows, which take two arrows. The shot takes a while to charge and when fired, strikes a lightning blow to the zombies around it and those nearby in extension.

There are a few steps involved in completing the Lightning Bow upgrade all of which are provided below:

Shooting the Wind Vane

Firstly, you need to activate the Death Ray trap followed by finding the wind vane in the nearby area and shooting it that will cause it to drop a purple item. At this point, you need to pick this item up, but make sure to do so once the Death Ray trap has been deactivated.

Lightning the Bonfires

The next thing that you need to do is to light 3 bonfires scattered outside the map. The following section contains the locations of all 3 bonfires on the map:

On the right-hand-side of the spawn area; over the ledge

On the right-hand-side of the Clock Tower; near the Death Ray trap

On the right-hand-side of the Rocket Pad area

Doing so will complete a step in the quest.

Standing on the Symbols

In order to complete this step, you need to head over to the pyramid area (Undercroft) and use your anti-gravity wall-running skills to step on 5 blue icons across the room without stepping on the ground even once.

Charging the Electrical Vases

You will come across 3 electrical vases scattered around the map that you will need to charge by killing undead in the close vicinity and charging up these vases. Do note that it takes about 6-7 dead zombies to fully charge a vase.

Once you have completely charged a vase, you need to draw out Wrath of the Ancients, charge an arrow, and bring it close to a vase (without actually firing the arrow) in such a way that the tip of your arrow gets electrified.

After you have done so, head over to one of the burning bonfire locations (mentioned above) and fire the charged arrow at the bonfire. Note that you need to do it three times for all the vases and bonfires; the following section contains the brief locations of these vases:

Inside a room on the left-hand-side of the Death Ray trap

On the opposite side of the Teleporter Machine in the Rocket Pad area

Inside the Clock Tower; in a corner

Upgrading the Bow

After all the steps are done, you need to pick up the upgraded bow from near the Death Ray trap and place it on the chest near the large pyramid. Once done, kill about 10-15 undead in the area and you are done.

Wolf Bow

The Wolf Bow, also known as Kreeholo lu Kreemasaleet is also one of the four upgrades to the Wrath of the Ancient. The bow has a beautiful array of colors on its body, starting off as greenish yellow in the middle, where the arrow is mounted and rooting out to turn orange at the tips of the bow.

The Wolf bow nicknamed the Wolf Howl has the ability to shoot both charged and uncharged shots. A simple shot slows down zombies nearby upon hitting, while a charged shot causes wolves to animate from the point of impact, inflicting damage on a large group of zombies while slowing them down as well.

In order to upgrade Wrath of the Ancients into the Wolf Bow, you need to complete the following steps:

Interacting with Paintings in Right Order

For the first step, you need to interact with a total of 4 paintings around the map. However, do note that you must do so in an order which is completely random. You will know that you have done so in a correct order if you hear a wolf howl – a buzzer means you messed up the order.

Once done, you need to head over to the backside of the pyramid in order to acquire the quest item. The locations of the paintings are as follows:

Inside the Clock Tower

Inside the Research Lab

Near Samantha’s Room

Lower Area of the Clock Tower

Shooting the Red Flag

For this step, you need to head over to the Rocket Pad area, look to your upper-right-hand-side while facing the rocket in order to find a red flag. You need to shoot this red flag in order to pick a skull and complete this step.

Feeding the Ghostly Wolf

After acquiring the skull, you need to take it to the pyramid room and place it on the chest in order to summon a ghostly wolf. Once done, you need to follow the ghostly wolf around the map while continuously killing the undead and feeding the wolf in order to complete this step.

Time for a Skillshot

After completely feeding the ghostly wolf, it will stand in front of a wall with a hole above. Now all you need to do is to wall run around the hole in the wall and shoot the wolf heads around the room. If done correctly, a small platform will appear in front of the hole allowing you to stand on it and acquire a forged arrow from the skeleton.

Upgrading the Bow

Finally, you need to take the forged arrow to the chest near the pyramid and kill about 20 undead in the vicinity in order to fully charge the bow and pick it up.

Fire Bow

Another useful upgrade of the Wrath of the Ancient is the Fire bow, also known as the Kreeaho’ahm nal Ahmhogaroc. This bow is forged out of the fire and glows as such. Its arches seem to have been cast from magma and the rest of the body including the arrow are like lava frozen at the slope of a volcano. The bow is nicknamed the Demon Gate.

In order to upgrade Wrath of the Ancients into the Fire Bow, you need to complete the following steps:

Shooting the Wall

The first thing that you need to do is to head over to the first floor of the Bell Tower and shoot an arrow at the red circle on the wall. Doing so will crack the wall and you will be able to pick an upgrade item which will start the quest.

Heading to the Rocket Launch Area

You need to head over to the Rocket Launch area and wait for the test inside to complete and for the large doors to re-open. Once the doors re-open, head outside and shoot the fire-orb with your bow in order to complete this step and cause 3 ritual circles to appear on the map.

Shooting and Charging the Ritual Circles

Once the ritual circles appear on the map, you need to go mid-air by using the launch pads around the map and fire an arrow on the ritual circles while you are in the mid-air to activate them. These ritual circles are located in the following locations:

Right next to the Bell Tower

In front of the Death Ray

In front of the Double Tap

Once done, you need to kill zombies in the close vicinity of these ritual circles in order to charge them.

Revealing the Symbol and Shooting the Fireplace

After you have charged all 3 ritual circles, you need to head to the Bell Tower from where you picked the upgrade item and interact with the machine in order to reveal an apothicon symbol.

Once this is done, you need to find a fireplace with the same apothicon symbol and shoot it with an arrow to complete this step. You can find the fireplace inside the research lab, Eddie’s room, or inside the room near the Double-Tap.

Killing a Zombie Under the Fireball

For this step, you need to head over to the Death Ray trap where you will find a fire-orb floating in the air. All you need to do is to lure a zombie under the fire-orb and kill it with an arrow which will cause the fire-orb to explode and drop a fire arrow.

Similar to all other upgrades, you need to take the fire arrow to the chest near the pyramid, charge it by killing zombies, and pick up the upgraded bow.

Shadow Bow

This is another upgrade of the Wrath of the Ancient bow. It is a purple colored bow with a same colored flame emanating from the tip of the arrow. Similar to it the original bow, it has the ability to shoot both charged and uncharged shots.

An uncharged shot inflicts great damage upon zombies nearby while a charged shot creates a purple area of reckoning which immediately kills all zombies in it, then souls emanate from that region and claim all other zombies nearby. This shot is best for escaping from a group of zombies coming up as a hoard. This bow is nicknamed the Demon Gate.

In order to upgrade Wrath of the Ancients into the Shadow Bow, you need to complete the following steps:

Picking up the Upgrade Item

In order to pick up the item, you need to head over to the second floor of the courtyard and head inside the room before the Wundersphere. Once inside, shoo the purple symbol on the wall with an arrow and pick up the upgrade item right next to the Gobblegum Machine.

Picking up the Vase

For this step, you need to head over to the lower level of the Bell Tower and melee-kill a zombie while you are equipped with the bow. This will cause a vase to pop-out of the ground which you need to pick up in order to complete this step.

Finding and Picking up the Skulls

For this step, you need to find and pick up all 6 skulls scattered around the map. The locations of these skulls are as follows:

Upper Floor of the Courtyard

Next to Double-Tap

Next to Mule-Kick

Inside Samantha’s Box

Inside the Teleporter Area; inside the Sink

On the Backside of the Truck

Crawlers on the Floor

In order to complete this step, you need to return to the area where from where you acquired the vase and draw a total of 6 crawlers followed by shooting the vase. Once done, you need to head over to the Death Ray trap area and continue to kill zombies and picking up purple items.

After picking up these purple items, you need to head over to knight statues inside the armory and place these items inside each of the knights.

Shooting the Symbols

Once again, return to the lower level of the Courtyard and use your bow in order to shoot the symbols on the floor corresponding to the words that you heard while you were drawing crawlers on the floor. Once the forged arrow appears, take to it to the chest near the pyramid, charge it, and pick up your upgraded bow.

