Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Level Unlocks Guide

Similar to previous Call of Duty installments, you continue to unlock new weapons, side-arms, wildcards, perks, scorestreaks, and more.

Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Level Unlocks

In Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Mode, there are a total of 55 player levels after which the Prestiging begins. This guide details the amount of XP you need to level up after each rank and the items that you unlock with each rank.

At Level 1, you automatically unlock the Ruin Specialist, Outrider Specialist, Prophet Specialist, Battery Specialist, UAV Scorestreak, Hellstorm Scorestreak, Talon Scorestreak, Kuda SMG, VMP SMG, KN-44 Assault Rifle, XR-2 Assault Rifle, KRM-262 Shotgun, 205 Brecci Shotgun, BRM LMG, Dingo LMG, Locus Sniper Rifle, Drakon Sniper Rifle, MR6 Pistol, XM-53 Launcher, Frag Lethal, Concussion Tactical, Afterburner Perk 1, Sixth Sense Perk 1, Blind Eye Perk 1, Fast Hands Perk 2, Ante Up Perk 2, Hard Wired Perk 2, Gung-Ho Perk 3, Blast Suppressor Perk 3, and Awareness Perk 3.

Key: Level – XP required – Unlocks

Level 2 – 4000 – HVK-30 Assault Rifle

Level 3 – 5100 – Smoke Screen Tactical

Level 4 – 5200 – Weevil SMG

Level 5 – 5800 – Flak Jacket Perk 1

Level 6 – 6400 – Semtex Lethal

Level 7 – N/A – Gorgon SMG, Perk 1 Greed Wildcard

Level 8 – N/A – Tracker Perk 2

Level 9 – N/A – HC-XD Scorestreak

Level 10 – N/A – Haymaker 12 Shotgun, Perk 2 Greed Wildcard

Level 11 – N/A – EMP Tactical

Level 12 – N/A – Care Package Scorestreak

Level 13 – N/A – BlackCell Launcher, Perk 3 Greed Wildcard

Level 14 – N/A – Tactical Mask Perk 3

Level 15 – N/A – R.A.P.S. Scorestreak

Level 16 – N/A – ICR-1 Assault Rifle, Primary Gunfighter 1 Wildcard

Level 17 – N/A – Trip Mine Lethal

Level 18 – N/A – Dart Scorestreak

Level 19 – N/A – Vesper SMG, Overkill Wildcard

Level 20 – N/A – Overclock Perk 1

Level 21 – N/A – Lightning Strike Scorestreak

Level 22 – N/A – Seraph Specialist, RK5 Pistol

Level 23 – N/A – Trophy System Tactical

Level 24 – N/A – G.I. Unit Scorestreak

Level 25 – 20800 – P-06 Sniper Rifle, Secondary Gunfighter Wildcard

Level 26 – 22600 – Tactician Wildcard, Cold Blooded Perk 2

Level 27 – 22400 – Counter-UAV Scorestreak

Level 28 – 23200 – Nomad Specialist, Man-O-War Assault Rifle, Primary Gunfighter 2 Wildcard

Level 29 – 24000 – Thermite Lethal

Level 30 – 24800 – Cerberus Scorestreak

Level 31 – 25600 – Pharo SMG, Danger Close Wildcard,

Level 32 – 26800 – Engineer Perk 3

Level 33 – 28000 – Power Core Scorestreak

Level 34 – 29200 – Reaper Specialist, 48 Dredge LMG, Primary Gunfighter 3 Wildcard

Level 35 – 30400 – Shock Charge Tactical

Level 36 – 31600 – Guardian Scorestreak

Level 37 – 32800 – Argus Shotgun

Level 38 – 34000 – Ghost Perk 1

Level 39 – 35000 – Wraith Scorestreak

Level 40 – 36400 – Spectre Specialist, Combat Knife Special

Level 41 – N/A – Combat Axe Lethal

Level 42 – N/A – Rolling Thunder Scorestreak

Level 43 – N/A – Sheiva Assault Rifle

Level 44 – N/A – Scavenger Perk 2

Level 45 – N/A – Hardened Sentry Scorestreak

Level 46 – N/A – Firebreak Specialist, Razorback SMG

Level 47 – N/A – Flashbang Tactical

Level 48 – N/A – H.A.T.R. Scorestreak

Level 49 – N/A – L-CAR 9 Pistol, Cerberus Scorestreak

Level 50 – N/A – Dead Silence Perk 3

Level 51 – N/A – Mothership Scorestreak

Level 52 – N/A – SVG-100 Sniper Rifle

Level 53 – N/A – C4 Lethal

Level 54 – N/A – Black Hat Tactical

Level 55 – N/A – M8A7 Assault Rifle

