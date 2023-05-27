Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Level Unlocks Guide

Similar to previous Call of Duty installments, you continue to unlock new weapons, side-arms, wildcards, perks, scorestreaks, and more.
Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Level Unlocks
In Black Ops 3 Multiplayer Mode, there are a total of 55 player levels after which the Prestiging begins. This guide details the amount of XP you need to level up after each rank and the items that you unlock with each rank.
At Level 1, you automatically unlock the Ruin Specialist, Outrider Specialist, Prophet Specialist, Battery Specialist, UAV Scorestreak, Hellstorm Scorestreak, Talon Scorestreak, Kuda SMG, VMP SMG, KN-44 Assault Rifle, XR-2 Assault Rifle, KRM-262 Shotgun, 205 Brecci Shotgun, BRM LMG, Dingo LMG, Locus Sniper Rifle, Drakon Sniper Rifle, MR6 Pistol, XM-53 Launcher, Frag Lethal, Concussion Tactical, Afterburner Perk 1, Sixth Sense Perk 1, Blind Eye Perk 1, Fast Hands Perk 2, Ante Up Perk 2, Hard Wired Perk 2, Gung-Ho Perk 3, Blast Suppressor Perk 3, and Awareness Perk 3.
Key: Level – XP required – Unlocks
- Level 2 – 4000 – HVK-30 Assault Rifle
- Level 3 – 5100 – Smoke Screen Tactical
- Level 4 – 5200 – Weevil SMG
- Level 5 – 5800 – Flak Jacket Perk 1
- Level 6 – 6400 – Semtex Lethal
- Level 7 – N/A – Gorgon SMG, Perk 1 Greed Wildcard
- Level 8 – N/A – Tracker Perk 2
- Level 9 – N/A – HC-XD Scorestreak
- Level 10 – N/A – Haymaker 12 Shotgun, Perk 2 Greed Wildcard
- Level 11 – N/A – EMP Tactical
- Level 12 – N/A – Care Package Scorestreak
- Level 13 – N/A – BlackCell Launcher, Perk 3 Greed Wildcard
- Level 14 – N/A – Tactical Mask Perk 3
- Level 15 – N/A – R.A.P.S. Scorestreak
- Level 16 – N/A – ICR-1 Assault Rifle, Primary Gunfighter 1 Wildcard
- Level 17 – N/A – Trip Mine Lethal
- Level 18 – N/A – Dart Scorestreak
- Level 19 – N/A – Vesper SMG, Overkill Wildcard
- Level 20 – N/A – Overclock Perk 1
- Level 21 – N/A – Lightning Strike Scorestreak
- Level 22 – N/A – Seraph Specialist, RK5 Pistol
- Level 23 – N/A – Trophy System Tactical
- Level 24 – N/A – G.I. Unit Scorestreak
- Level 25 – 20800 – P-06 Sniper Rifle, Secondary Gunfighter Wildcard
- Level 26 – 22600 – Tactician Wildcard, Cold Blooded Perk 2
- Level 27 – 22400 – Counter-UAV Scorestreak
- Level 28 – 23200 – Nomad Specialist, Man-O-War Assault Rifle, Primary Gunfighter 2 Wildcard
- Level 29 – 24000 – Thermite Lethal
- Level 30 – 24800 – Cerberus Scorestreak
- Level 31 – 25600 – Pharo SMG, Danger Close Wildcard,
- Level 32 – 26800 – Engineer Perk 3
- Level 33 – 28000 – Power Core Scorestreak
- Level 34 – 29200 – Reaper Specialist, 48 Dredge LMG, Primary Gunfighter 3 Wildcard
- Level 35 – 30400 – Shock Charge Tactical
- Level 36 – 31600 – Guardian Scorestreak
- Level 37 – 32800 – Argus Shotgun
- Level 38 – 34000 – Ghost Perk 1
- Level 39 – 35000 – Wraith Scorestreak
- Level 40 – 36400 – Spectre Specialist, Combat Knife Special
- Level 41 – N/A – Combat Axe Lethal
- Level 42 – N/A – Rolling Thunder Scorestreak
- Level 43 – N/A – Sheiva Assault Rifle
- Level 44 – N/A – Scavenger Perk 2
- Level 45 – N/A – Hardened Sentry Scorestreak
- Level 46 – N/A – Firebreak Specialist, Razorback SMG
- Level 47 – N/A – Flashbang Tactical
- Level 48 – N/A – H.A.T.R. Scorestreak
- Level 49 – N/A – L-CAR 9 Pistol, Cerberus Scorestreak
- Level 50 – N/A – Dead Silence Perk 3
- Level 51 – N/A – Mothership Scorestreak
- Level 52 – N/A – SVG-100 Sniper Rifle
- Level 53 – N/A – C4 Lethal
- Level 54 – N/A – Black Hat Tactical
- Level 55 – N/A – M8A7 Assault Rifle
