Black Ops 3 Best Loadouts Guide – Weapons, Perks, Attachments, Specialist

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 best loadouts for all game modes.

Black Ops 3 Best Loadouts

Treyarch has changed a lot of things when it comes to setting up your loadouts in the game. It’s always a good idea to experiment with different things and see what works best for you.

This guide covers what we think are the best loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3:

Best Assault Rifle Loadout

Primary Weapon: Man-o-War

Primary Optic: Red Dot Sight

Primary Attachments: Quickdraw, Grip, Stock, Long Barrel

Secondary: N/A

Optics: N/A

Attachments: N/A

Lethal: N/A

Tactical: N/A

Perk 1: Sixth Sense

Perk 2: Fast Hands

Perk 3: N/A

Wildcards: Primary Gunfighter

Man-o-War is probably the most consistent weapon out there. It has a slow rate-of-fire which makes it poor against SMGs at close range, but it really shines at medium range.

Furthermore, the Long Barrel attachment will allow you to pick up gunfights with players at long-range. This class does not have any Secondary Weapon or Tactical/Lethal and puts the entire focus on beefing up the Primary Weapon.

However, make sure not to run Rapid Fire attachment on it as it will completely ruin the weapon.

Aside from Man-o-War, you can also go with M8A7 or Sheiva; both of which are pretty brilliant weapons if you have a good aim and a trigger-finger.

Best SMG Loadout

Primary Weapon: Razorback

Primary Optic: N/A

Primary Attachments: Quickdraw, Grip, Stock

Secondary: N/A

Optics: N/A

Attachments: N/A

Lethal: N/A

Tactical: N/A

Perk 1: Sixth Sense and Overclock

Perk 2: Ante Up

Perk 3: Engineer

Wildcards: Perk 1 Greed and Primary Gunfighter

When going with this Loadout, you need to ensure that you’re running with Prophet as you need to score as many kills as possible using the Specialist Weapon.

The reason for choosing the Razorback is because this weapon is really good for rushing and catching people off-guard.

Once again, I haven’t gone with any Secondary Weapon because of extra Perks and Attachments that I’m running with Loadout. Aside from getting a lot of kills, you’ll also get your scorestreaks really fast.

You can go with any scorestreaks you wish, but make sure to get the Care Package and you might stumble upon a high scorestreak using the Engineer.

Best Loadout for Realistic Difficulty

Primary Weapon: Locus

Primary Optic: Thermal

Primary Attachments: Any

Secondary: MR6

Optics: N/A

Attachments: N/A

Lethal: Frag

Tactical: Flashbang

Tac-Rig: Traversal Enhancement and Emergency Reserve

This loadout is designed for Realistic Difficulty in the single-player mode of the game. This is an insanely hard difficulty setting and this loadout aims at helping you to survive a whole lot longer.

The first thing that you need to have is Emergency Reserve which will automatically revive you, but only one time. However, the best thing about Emergency Reserve is that it refreshes after every checkpoint –- make sure to run with it!

Best Loadout for Beginners

Primary Weapon: Kuda

Primary Optic: Reflex

Primary Attachments: Quickdraw and Grip

Secondary: N/A

Optics: N/A

Attachments: N/A

Lethal: Frag

Tactical: Concussion 2x

Perk 1: Sixth Sense

Perk 2: Fast Hands

Perk 3: Blast Suppressor

Wildcards: N/A

In case you just started playing the game and are looking for a beginner’s loadout, you should definitely considering running with the loadout mentioned above. The Kuda is a nice SMG which really outperforms other guns at close range.

The Grip will allow you to engage Assault Rifles at medium range and the Quickdraw will let you win a lot of gunfights at close range. In addition to Quickdraw, the Fast Hands will grant you some more speed.

As for Perks, the Blast Suppressor will keep you safe from all the grenades floating around the map and Sixth Sense will tell you if there is someone nearby so you can spray your gun and get some easy kills.

The whole point of this loadout is that everything mentioned in this loadout unlocks really early and it will give you an advantage.

The Rushing Ninja

Primary Weapon: ARK-7

Primary Optic: N/A

Primary Attachments: Suppressor, Quickdraw, Stock

Secondary: N/A

Optics: N/A

Attachments: N/A

Lethal: N/A

Tactical: Concussion 2x

Perk 1: Afterburner

Perk 2: Fast Hands

Perk 3: Awareness

Wildcards: Primary Gunfighter

This loadout is specially designed for those players who like to run around the map, flanking enemy players, reverting spawns, and getting in and out of enemy base with a ton of kills.

For this purpose, ARK-7 is a pretty strong early weapon with medium recoil and pretty decent rate-of-fire.

In order to win more gunfights, you should definitely consider Quickdraw and Fast Hands which will let you bring your weapons up faster and gain an advantage on enemy players.

You should also run with Suppressor and Stock as these will allow you to score maximum number of kills by flanking enemies from left and right and have that extra speed advantage.

Lastly, since you’re not going to sit in one area and camp, the Afterburner is the best perk out there. It will recharge your thruster real quick allowing you to be always on the move and get some early kills for your team.