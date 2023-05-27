Black Ops 2 Easter Eggs Locations Guide

Black Ops 2 generally has a very dark tone to it. However, sometimes the grimness gets all too much and the player simply needs something to chuckle at. Well, this is where the Black Ops 2 Easter Eggs come in. Cleverly scattered all over the game, Black Ops 2 has a lot of goofy hidden references to a lot of things.

Black Ops 2 Easter Eggs Locations

We have compiled this guide for all the Black Ops 2 players to act as their compendium of Easter Eggs locations found in the game. So let’s not waste any more time and dive headfirst into our first Easter Egg.

For more help on Black Ops 2, read our Multiplayer Unlocks and Class Setups.

Thor’s Hammer Easter Egg

You can find this Easter egg in the second mission of the campaign called the “Celerium.” In the starting of this mission, you will face an objective above a bunker entrance. Right at that spot turn around and make your way through the damp trench in the jungle. Keep your eyes to the left and you will find an entrance to a small cave.

Inside this cave will be Thor’s hammer, you cannot pick it up though because you are not Thor. The cave is very dark so use thermal imagery to locate the hammer.

Nuketown Retro Games Easter Egg

Visit Nuketown 2025 to unlock this Easter Egg. All you have to do is blow up the heads of every mannequin with in 90 seconds and once you’ve shot all of them, you can play the retro Activision titles like Pitfall 2, H.E.R.O., River Raid, and Kaboom!

Mail Box in Nuketown 2025

In Nuketown 2025 the mail box on the houses in Nuketown 2025 have: House #13 – Woods, House #11 – Mason written on them.

Aliens (1986) Easter Egg

While playing on Multiplayer, you can clearly see a cool Easter egg straight from the 1986 film of James Cameron called “Aliens”. Just look below your aimer and see the words V4SQ33Z which spell out Vasquez. Also, one more reference can be seen in your ammo counter; the red flash, when you’re in a bright light you can see “Adios” written on your weapon

Standoff Map Easter Egg

In the Standoff Map in multiplayer mode of the game, you can find this Easter Egg. Basically, its a small note on one of the whiteboards saying that “Zombies are coming.” Maybe the developers are implying that we will see zombies in more maps soon.

Nuketown Song Easter Egg

Techno, Dubstep, Electronica or whatever you call it is popular as crazy these days. Hell, even zombies have taken a liking to it. You can listen to a bit of techno in Nuketown if you manage to find all the three teddy bears in it.

The first teddy bear is placed on a bench in the Bus station near from where you begin. The second teddy bear is found on the farm, which is the third stop on your bus ride. You can find the teddy bear upstairs on a blanket. The third and final teddy bear is in the Town, placed near the pool table inside the building where you can buy perks.

Get Kicked Off The Bus Easter Egg

Normally, the bus driver in the Tranzit mode is a jolly ol’ chap. However, if you unload a few clips of your pistol in his face, he may get a bit cranky. Not only that he will say to you “I hope you are sorry, asshole” then kick your ass off his bus, leaving you to get eaten by the zombies.

Ending Credits Easter Egg

If you are patient enough to let the ending credits roll all the way to the end after beating the game, you are in for a pleasant surprise. You get to see Avenged Sevenfold making a cameo in the game. Even Menendez joins them to belt out a few riffs on his guitars, after overcoming stage fright that is.

Shoot Hoops Easter Egg

Tired of killing of all the killing? Wanting to just shoot hoops and just chill out for a bit? Well, you can do exactly that in the Raid map of the multiplayer. In an outdoor corner of the map, you can find the basket ball court. The balls are lined up, just waiting for you to go all Ray Allen on them.

Nacht Der Untoten Easter Egg

Deep in the cornfields of the farm you will the Nacht Der Untoten map from World at War game. You need to go there on foot and be prepared to meet a lot of resistance on your way. This time around, there are no Nazis.

Zombies Music and Tower of Babel Easter Egg

For Music Easter Egg, read our Teddy Bear Locations and for Tower of Babel Easter Egg, read our Tranzit Easter Egg Guide.

Jimmy Kimmel Easter Egg

This Easter Egg is quite enjoyable to see as you must be familiar with the American television host, Jimmy Kimmel. He’s seen at the at the end of Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, during the scene in the jail cell.

Mob of the Dead Johnny Cash Rusty Cage Secret Song Easter Egg

Location: Mob of the Dead — Alcatraz Map

Mob of the Dead, the second zombies DLC for Call of Duty Black Ops 2, includes not one, but three secret song Easter eggs for gamers to unlock and find. The Johnny Cash cover of Soundgarden’s Rusty Cage song is unlocked in the Mob of the Dead Alcatraz map, by finding the secret location of three oil cans.

The first cane is found in some shelves inside of a library near the windows.

The second cane can be found in the infirmary on a desk facing the wall. You can find it while on your way to the roof.

The last oil cane is found at the back of a wooden crate left down past the Tommy Gun store along the chain-link fence.

If you find any more Easter Eggs, share with us by commenting below!