Call of Duty’s legacy is, in fact, in the diversity of its multiplayer. Every recent title in the series boasts a huge arsenal of weaponry and provides players the freedom to choose their favorite items from that lot and make loadouts. For that purpose, we made this Black Ops 2 Multiplayer Class Loadouts guide to help you pick.

That said, it is also very important for players to pick the weapons best suited for either their roles, the game mode or the map. Pick the wrong perks or equipment and you might find yourself at a big disadvantage.

Players familiar with the Call of Duty series would have enough previous experience to familiarize with most of the weapons, perks, etc. offered. However, for those unfamiliar players here are some of our favorite ultimate custom loadouts.

Black Ops 2 Multiplayer Class Loadouts

We recommend the following for use and promise them to help you steamroll enemy players.

Lastly, the following loadouts are not mandatory, if you feel like another weapon would feel better then sure go ahead and change it. Consider the following as guidelines to help you in the multiplayer.

The Defensive Class

Primary Weapon: AN-94

Primary Attachment 1: Select Fire

Primary Attachment 2: Reflex Sight (With WildCard)

Secondary Weapon: Raging Judge

Lethal Grenade: Claymore

Tactical Grenade: Flashbang

Perk 1: Flak Jacket

Perk 2: Hard Wired

Perk 3: Awareness

Scorestreaks: UAV, Lightning Strike, Sentry Gun

Haters will refer to this class as the ultimate choice of campers, but I disagree. The AN-94 has a very high damage, and you can take down an enemy with a short burst (Select Fire) from a long range. The gun has low recoil when used in short bursts, and it is very easy to take down an assortment of enemies.

The problem here is that you have to settle in a good location with a line of sight to the rush of enemy players. The Claymore and Sentry Gun will provide good cover for you against enemies who might try to flank you. That said the Awareness perk will further help you in detecting any scurry of footsteps and nail those targets.

When played right, you’ll be practically a ghost. It’ll take a lot of deaths for them to realize where exactly you’re situated, and by that time you would have racked your share of the kills.

I would suggest going with ‘Select Fire’ as your primary attachment. If the need be, then you can always for another attachment with the wild card.

Behind Enemy Lines

Primary Weapon: Vector K10 or MSMC

Primary Attachment 1: Extended Clip

Primary Attachment 2: Laser Sight

Secondary Weapon: Beretta 23R

Lethal: Frag

Tactical: Bouncing Betty

Perk 1: Lightweight

Perk 2: Toughness

Perk 3: Extreme Conditioning

Scorestreaks: UAV, Lightning Strike, Death Machine

For those wanting to rush right into the battle will need excessive mobility to surprise enemies. Lightweight and Extreme Conditioning will help you boost right into their lines and with the low recoil of Vector, it will be easy for anyone to take down a bunch of players. Even if they half-heartedly fire their weapons, Toughness will enable you to get the better of them.

The Invisible Sniper

Primary Weapon: DSR 50

Primary Attachment: Ballistics CPU

Secondary Weapon: KAP-40

Lethal: Claymore

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Cold Blooded

Perk 3: Awareness

Scorestreaks: Counter-UAV, Sentry Gun, Orbital VSAT

Everyone opts for the Sniper class in any FPS game. The DSR 50 is the ideal choice for snipers in this game. The bolt-action rifle will guarantee a confirmed kill every time you shoot an enemy above the chest. The Ballistics CPU will help reduce the sway of your crosshair. I wouldn’t recommend you to go for an ACOG scope. I don’t know why most people opt for it, but I find it really annoying.

Claymores are always important in covering your flank while you focus on locking-down an area. First, two perks will help you be invisible to the enemy on their radar. Awareness will always help you to listen in on any enemies running about. As long as your aim is true, and you take down your enemies in a single shot, absolutely no one will be able to find your position.

If you’re found, you can always throw out a smoke grenade and relocate.

The Offensive Assaulter

Primary Weapon: Scar-H or Type 25

Primary Attachment: Millimeter Scanner or Foregrip

Secondary Weapon: RPG

Lethal Grenade: Grenade

Tactical Grenade: Flashbang or Concussion

Perk 1: Hardline

Perk 2: Scavenger

Perk 3: Engineer

Scorestreaks: Escort Drone , Lightning Strike, Stealth Chopper

SMG holders are not the only ones who can get into the red zone. A charging assaulter is actually deadlier than a SMG wielder because of the increased range.

The Millimeter Scanner can be helpful in alerting you of oncoming enemies who are behind obstacles or walls. However, the Foregrip will increase weapon stability making you spray people down.

If you’re about to go down, then a blast from a RPG can always take some enemies with you to the hereafter. Ammo might be a problem, and the Scavenger will help you there. Hardline will get you those offensive score streaks in quick time. Consider this class to probably become a standard when the world jumps into every map.

The Ninja

Primary Weapon: PDW-57

Primary Attachment: Suppressor

Lethal: Combat Axe

Wildcard 1: Perk 1 Greed

Wildcard 2: Perk 3 Greed

Perk 1: Lightweight or Ghost

Perk 2: Cold Blooded

Perk 3: Extreme Conditioning or Dead Silence

Scorestreaks: UAV, Hunter Killer, Counter-UAV

As the name suggests, this class will make you a mouse scurrying around the map. The equipment and weapons are focused on mobility and staying undetected.

Dead Silence and Extreme Conditioning will help you flank enemies easily, while the suppressor is off course a necessity in such a loadout. Depending on your gameplay style, you can go for Wildcards to get additional perks from both tiers (Extreme Conditioning and Dead Silence or Lightweight and Ghost).

Going Rambo

Primary Weapon: QBB LSW or LSAT

Primary Attachment: Adjustable Stock, Foregrip or Fast Mag

Lethal: Grenades

Tactical: Tactical Insertion

Perk 1: Lightweight

Perk 2: Toughness

Perk 3: Engineer

Scorestreaks: UAV, Lightning Strike, Sentry Gun

This class is for the trigger-happy fans. The primary attachment is a subject of debate here. As always, choose whichever defines your play style. The Adjustable stock will help you move around the map quicker; the Foregrip will boast more stability as LMGs have a good amount of recoil, finally, the Fast Mag will ensure a faster reload.

The Fortress

Primary Assault Shield

Secondary KAP-40 with Extended Clip

Perk 1 Flak Jacket

Perk 2 Toughness

Perk 3 Tactical Mask

Lethal Bouncing Betty x 2

Tactical Shock charge

Wildcard Danger Close

Scorestreaks Guardian, Sentry Gun, Death Machine

This class is considered as the ultimate camper. Search for a location that can be defended easily; you can go on your map and find it there. The next thing you want to do is drop your Bouncing Betty’s into the entrance while using shock charges as a cover for your flanks. Lure the enemy towards your trap by using the assault shield and once you’ve got some kills for a Scorestreak, use the Guardian and Sentry Gun for extra protection. This way anyone crossing your territory will end up dead.

The Hacker

Primary – QBB LSW with Full Metal Jacket and Rapid Fire

Secondary FHJ-18 AA

Perk 1 Blind Eye

Perk 2 Fast Hands

Perk 3 Engineer

Lethal C4

Tactical Black Hat x 2

Wildcards None

It is clear from the name that this loadout can easily loot, demolish any given Scorestreak on the map. This loadout is pretty fun to use as it can help you blow up the turrets blocking your way with C4, hack the Carepackage of any owner with the help of a black Hat Device and you can even fire at the air support by using your FMJ equipped light machine gun/launcher. This loadout is mostly used as a revenge tactic when players lose their Scorestreak.

The Circus Act

Primary none

Secondary Ballistic Knife

Perk 1 Lightweight

Perk 2 Scavenger and Fast Hands

Perk 3 none

Lethal Combat Axe x2

Tactical Shock Charge x2 or Concussion Grenades x2

Wildcard 1 Danger Close

Wildcard 2 Perk 2 Greed

This loadout works as a cheap shot but it’s worth the try. Simply throw grenades at the enemy to make them dizzy and once they’re open for a shot, throw each and every knife and axe available to take them down. Once they’re down, walk over their corpse with the Scavenger perk and continue this process.

Assault Shield/Bored of COD Loadout

Primary Weapon, Assault Shield

Secondary Weapon, KAP 40

Attachments, Dual Wield

Perk 1, Flak Jacket

Perk 2, Scavenger, Fast Hands

Perk 3, Tactical Mask

Lethal Equipment, C4

Tactical Equipment, Flashbang

Wildcards, Perk 2 Greed

This loadout is most commonly used in death-matches, especially if you’re playing against a single player. This loadout is quite tricky to understand at first because it depends upon the pace you play at. It has a lot to offer than just point in shoot so be prepared to use it.

HQ Loadout

Primary Weapon, M8A1

Attachments, Quickdraw, Red Dot Sight

Secondary Weapon, KAP 40

Attachments, Extended Clip

Attachments, Quickdraw, Red Dot Sight

First Perk, Ghost

Second Perk, Scavenger

Third Perk, Engineer

Lethal, C4

Tactical, Trophy System

A loadout made for the headquarters, you can select your desired weapon as this loadout helps you load up on explosives and trophy systems.

Hardcore Team Deathmatch

Primary Weapon, M8A1

Attachments, Silencer, FMJ, Quickdraw

Second Perk, Cold Blooded

Third Perk, Dexterity

Lethal, Semtex X2

Wildcards, Danger Close, Primary Gunfighter

Since you’re using the hardcore loadout therefore you must carry two lethal Grenades with you. You can equip any rifle of your choice along with its attachments and a ghost; if available.

Get B Dom Loadout

Primary Weapon, M8A1

Attachments, Red Dot

Secondary Weapon, RPG

Attachments, N.A.

First Perk, Lightweight

Second Perk, Fast Hands

Third Perk, Extreme conditioning

Tactical, Trophy x2

Tactical, Smoke Grenade

Wildcards, Tactician

This loadout can be used by freeing four of your slots for smoke grenades and trophies. This loadout is all about the team and makes sure you aren’t selfish.

Cargo/Turbine Loadout

Primary Weapon, M8A1

Attachments, Acog Scope, Quickdraw

Secondary Weapon, R870 MCS

Attachments, Long Barrel

First Perk, None

Second Perk, Fast Hands

Third Perk, Dexterity

Lethal, Semtex

Tactical, Concussion

Wildcards, Overkill

A loadout especially made for Turbine and Cargo, two of the biggest levels in Black Ops 2. Make sure you use a rifle with an Acog scope, since many players like to use snippers in these two levels. Also, try to use a shotgun when you’re walking around corners.

Shotty Domination

Primary Weapon, R870 MCS

Attachements, Laser Sight, Long Barrel

Secondary Weapon, Five-Seven Pistol

Attachments, None

First Perk, Lightweight

Second Perk, Toughness

Third Perk, Dexterity

Lethal, Semtex

Tactical, Concussion X2

Wildcards, None

A loadout mainly made for Hijacked but you can use it for any game type you want. You have to use Shotguns a lot especially the initial pump action shotgun that can come handy in smaller levels. Once you’ve encountered your opponent at long range in the cabins, lower decks of the ship than you can use pistol, the five-seven to take them down.

Domination Defense Loadout

Primary Weapon, MK 48

Attachements, Grip, Target Finder, Quickdraw

Secondary Weapon, R870 MCS Shotgun

Attachments, Laser Sight, Long Barrel

Wildcards, Primary Gunfighter, Secondary Gunfighter, Overkill

The main purpose of this loadout is to protect objective points in domination and hardpoint. To do so, you’ll need the MK48 (Light Machine Gun); a big gun for big boys! Use this weapon along with its three attachments: target finder, grip, and quickdraw. Now, let’s talk about close-ranged weapons. Use the R870 MCS shotgun; second primary, with the long barrel attachment, and the difficulties you’re having in close range will be solved.

Don’t forget to share your Black Ops 2 multiplayer class loadouts with us by commenting below!