Black Ops 2 Buried LSAT Buy Location Guide – How To

By Haider Khan


In this guide, I will teach you how to buy LSAT in the round two of Black Ops 2 Buried, the latest zombie map from Black Ops 2 Vengeance DLC.

To buy LSAT, you will need 2000 points. Buying LSAT is definitely a good idea when you are playing solo. What you need to do to get this weapon is pretty simple and straight forward:

Step #1
In the place where you spawn before the round two; look for an opening (a door pulled off its hinges) to get out in the open area.

Step #2
Stay on the left hand side and you will come across another opening.

Step #3
Go through that opening and you will see a broken staircase in front of you.

Step #4
Jump through the gap on the staircase and double tap ‘A’ or ‘Cross’ to get onto the platform.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Step #5
You will see the marker for LSAT on your right hand side.

This is a really good idea to have LSAT in this map. Zombies are just like pieces of cake with this weapon. For more help on Black Ops 2 Buried, read our Pack a Punch, Candygram Guide and Mined Games Easter Egg guide.

Can’t seem to find the weapon or have any question? Do let us know in the Comment Section below!

Related Topics
About the Author
Haider Khan

Haider is a freelance contributor, who loves video games, playing guitar, and aviation. He is a competitive FPS player and also enjoys exotic RPG games like Diablo and Xenogears (his favorite game of all time) ...