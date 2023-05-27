Black Ops 2 Buried Pack a Punch Machine Locations Guide



This guide will help you find the Pack a Punch machine in Black Ops 2 Buried – the new Zombie map for Black Ops 2. I have broken down the directions into easy steps so you can follow them easily in order to find it easily.

For more help on Black Ops Buried, read our Candygram, Secret Song and Mined Games Easter Egg guide.

Step #1

The first thing you will need to do is to get Leroy break open the main door of the mansion. To enter the wooden door of the mansion, you will need 1250 points.

Step #2

As you enter the mansion, prepare yourself to lose all your earned points. You will come across a flying woman that looks like a zombie or whatever and she will drain 2000 points from you with each hit she takes on you.

Step #3

I would advise you to keep your distance from her and avoid any possibility to engage her. Having a ray gun with you will definitely keep her away although she will keep on coming back.

Step #4

Go to the very end of the building and take the stairs upwards through a secret bookshelf that will make way for you.

Step #5

Keep on moving along the path and you will see a type of garden below you. Jump down onto the garden and you will see a maze ahead of you.

Step #6

Passing through the maze is quite easy and after doing so, run down the spiral staircase but be sure to avoid those gaps in the stairs.

Step #7

Climb down the stairs and you will end up near the machine. Now, activating the machine will also activate the Hell on earth. The place will begin swarming with zombies and you will not be able to get out until you kill them all.

And there you have it! The way to find the Pack a Punch machine. The most important thing to remember is to keep that flying woman at bay and you will be good.

