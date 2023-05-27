Black Ops 2 Buried Candygram Guide – Candy Shop and Mutant Prison



This guide aims on helping you to unlock the “Candygram” achievement/trophy in Black Ops 2 Buried, which is worth 10G Gamerscore on Xbox 360 and bronze trophy on Playstation 3. However, to unlock this achievement/trophy, you need to make a candy delivery.

Here’s how you can unlock the achievement:

Step #1

The first thing you will need to find is the candy shop. It is a building with a large lollipop sign on it. You should not miss it! However, to open the door of the shop, you will need 1250 points.

Step #2

On the window, you will see heaps of candies. You will be prompted for a “Take candy” option.

Step #3

The next step is to deliver this candy to someone. The mutant in the prison is your best bet for this. In case, you don’t know how to find the prisoner mutant, here is how you can do it:

Step #3 – A

The first thing you will need for this is to find the prison key. It will appear randomly at different places. It is pretty easy to find as it will have a green glow around it.

Step #3 – B

Once you have taken the key to the prison, the next step is to find the prison itself. To do so, you will the need to reach the corner of the city with a few stairs leading to the second floor of a wooden building and you will see the prison there.

Step #3 – C

Get to the prison and deliver the candy to the prisoner to unlock the achievement/trophy.

