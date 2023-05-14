Bayonetta 2 Umbran Crows Locations Guide



These birds are located throughout the world of Bayonetta 2. There are a total of 20 Umbran Crows that can be found in the game and finding them all will reward players with exclusive Miiverse and in-game rewards.

For more help on Bayonetta 2, read our Broken Moon Pearls, Journal Echos and Broken Witch Hearts Locations.

Bayonetta 2 Umbran Crows Locations

In this guide, I’m going to share the locations of all Umbran Crows that can be found in the game. One thing to keep in mind is that you need to reach them with caution or you’ll spook them away.

Chapter #1 – Noatun, the City of Genesis

Umbran Crow #1

Location: From the large staircase, head over to the left side and stay on the path leading towards docks to find the first Umbran Crow at the extreme end.

Umbran Crow #2

Location: Travel to the opposite side of the square and grab this collectible near a Muspelheim and Unknown Entrance Journal Echo.

Umbran Crow #3

Location: As soon as the fight with Valiance ends in Verse #7, look directly in front of you to find this collectible.

Chapter #2 – A Remembrance of Time

Umbran Crow #4

Location: During Verse #3, talk to Loki to trigger a cut-scene! After the cut-scene is over, go through the doors right in front of you to find this collectible in plain sight.

Chapter #3 – Paradiso The Gates of Paradise

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #4 – The Two Meet

Umbran Crow #5

Location: After the completion of Verse #5 of this chapter, you need to break open the door right in front of you. Once inside, check the top-left corner of the area to find this Umbran Crow.

Chapter #5 – The Cathedral of Cascades

Umbran Crow #6

Location: After rescuing Loki at the very beginning of this chapter, look across the water on the left side to find this collectible.

Umbran Crow #7

Location: After the completion of Verse #3 of this chapter, you need to travel to the upper level and go through the water. Exit the square room and find the Umbran Crow sitting in the doorway.

Umbran Crow #8

Location: At the end of Verse #7 of this chapter, climb up the staircase and check the rocky formation on the left side to find this collectible.

Chapter #6 – The Bridge to the Heavens

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #7 – The Ark

Umbran Crow #9

Location: At the end of Verse #2, look above to find some small opening in the ceiling. You need to get inside the openings to find the Umbran Crow.

Chapter #8 – An Ancient Civilization

Umbran Crow #10

Location: During the Verse #3, go past The Gates of Hell and stick to the left side to find this collectible.

Umbran Crow #11

Location: At the end of Verse #9, you’ll come across water. Before you jump into the water, look up and you’ll see an Umbran Crow in the distance.

Chapter #9 – The Gates of Hell

Umbran Crow #12

Location: After the completion of Verse #2 of this chapter, you need to go towards the square building ahead. Once there, check the broken column on the left side to find this collectible.

Umbran Crow #13

Location: After the completion of Verse #4 of this chapter, you need to go through the newly-created portal. Once you get out of the portal, look ahead and you’ll find the Umbran Crow in plain sight.

Chapter #10 – The Depths

Umbran Crow #14

Location: At the end of Verse #2 of Chapter #10, you’ll see platforms on your both sides. You need to head over to the platform between your standing-point and rocky formation on the far end.

You’ll find this Umbran Crow sitting on this platform.

Umbran Crow #15

Location: Just before entering the Verse #9, you’ll see an Umbran Crow and Muspelheil right infront of each other. Grab the Umbran Crow before entering the portal.

Chapter #11 – Inferno and its Ruler

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #12 – The Lumen Sage

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #13 – Vigrid, City of of Dj Vu

Umbran Crow #16

Location: After the completion of Verse #1, go back from where you came and head outside to find this bird sitting on top of a rocky structure.

Umbran Crow #17

Location: At the very end of Verse #8, you’ll see this bird as soon as you see climb up the castle. The bird will be sitting on top of the broken bridge.

Umbran Crow #18

Location: After the completion of Verse #13 of this chapter, keep on climbing up the falling statues and break open the Golem Wall to find the Umbran Crow sitting on an open window.

Chapter #15 – Truth

Umbran Crow #19

Location: After beating the Loptr, turn around and walk towards the edge to find the this bird.

Chapter #16 – Sovereign Power

Umbran Crow #20

Location: At the end of Verse #3 of this chapter, you need to follow Balder to the stairs and keep looking at the left side for the final Umbran Crow.