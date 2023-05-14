Bayonetta 2 Journal Echos Locations Guide



Journal Echos are located throughout the world of Bayonetta 2. These are not tied to any in-game rewards or bonuses, but are collected to gain more insight on the world of Bayonetta 2 and dive deep within its stories.

Bayonetta 2 Journal Echos Locations

I’ve provided the locations of all Journal Echos found in the game with reference to different Verses in each chapter so as to make them easy to collect.

Chapter #1 – Noatun, the City of Genesis

A New Beginning Journal Echo

Location: From the large staircase, head over to the left side and stay on the path leading towards docks to find this collectible at the end.

Divine Retribution Journal Echo

Location: Go through the large staircase and head to the upper level to grab this collectible.

Unknown Entrance Journal Echo

Location: Travel to the opposite side of the square and grab the Unknown Entrance Journal Echo near a Muspelheim.

Fragments of Memory Journal Echo

Location: After completing the Verse #1, travel to the long alleyway near the water to find this collectible.

Sealed Time Journal Echo

Location: Before starting Verse #2, turn around and keep on following the path to grab Sealed Time Journal Echo.

Relics Journal Echo

Location: At the very end of Verse #6, you’ll come across a Witch Walk Portal with the Relics Journal Echo right in front of it.

Purification Grounds Journal Echo

Location: Head further inside the church at the very end of Verse #9 and keep your eyes peeled for the cubicles on the right side to find this Journal Echo.

Chapter #2 – A Remembrance of Time

Rules of Nature Journal Echo

Location: Before following Loki at the end of Verse #2, travel to the left side to find this Journal Echo.

Path of the Chosen Journal Echo

Location: During Verse #3, talk to Loki to trigger a cut-scene! After the cut-scene is over, go through the doors right in front of you to find this collectible in plain sight.

Chapter #3 – Paradiso The Gates of Paradise

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #4 – The Two Meet

Sovereign Journal Echo

Location: As soon as the chapter starts, check the hole in the rooftop to find the first collectible of this chapter.

Chapter #5 – The Cathedral of Cascades

City of Water Journal Echo

Location: After rescuing Loki, a cut-scene will be triggered. Once this cut-scene is over, look towards the right side of the platform to find this collectible.

Underground Graveyard Journal Echo

Location: After the completion of Verse #3 of this chapter, you need to travel to the upper level and go through the water. Exit the square room and right in front of the Umbran Crow will be this Journal Echo.

Trademark Journal Echo

Location: After taking out Pain in the Verse #4 of this chapter, check the middle of the platforms (once the water level begins to rise) to find this Journal Echo.

Advanced Technology Journal Echo

Location: At the end of Verse #8, go past the Muspelheim to find this Journal Echo. Better collect it before talking to Loki to begin the next Verse.

Chapter #6 – The Bridge to the Heavens

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #7 – The Ark

The Way to Paradise Journal Echo

Location: Once your character is sucked inside the monster, turn around and slash the debris to find this collectible.

Chapter #8 – An Ancient Civilization

A Seal Journal Echo

Location: As soon as this chapter begins, you need to travel straight and find this Journal Echo in plain sight.

Angels and Demons Journal Echo

Location: At the end of Verse #2, climb up the stairs and you’ll find this Journal Echo in plain sight. Do note that this before starting the Verse #3.

Garden of God Journal Echo

Location: At the end of Verse #4, follow Loki through the waterfall and stick to the broken path to find this Journal Echo on the right side.

Guardian Journal Echo

Location: You’ll find this Journal Echo in the same location where you fought the Golem.

Chapter #10 – The Depths

Balance Journal Echo

Location: After dealing with Phantasmaraneae, destroy the large eye and get to the far end of the path to find the Balance Journal Echo.

Chapter #11 – Inferno and its Ruler

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #12 – The Lumen Sage

This chapter doesn’t contain any collectibles.

Chapter #13 – Vigrid, City of of Dj Vu

Shadows on Vigrid Journal Echo

Location: After the completion of Verse #1, go back from where you came and head outside to find this collectible.

Where Darkness Falls Journal Echo

Location: At the completion of Verse #6 of this chapter, head back to the area from where you came and grab this Journal Echo before triggering the Verse #7.

Chapter #14 – The Witch Hunts

A Witch’s Ultimate Weapon Journal Echo

Location: As soon as the chapter starts, look on the left side to find this Journal Echo right next to a Treasure Chest containing Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter #15 – Truth

This chapter doesn’t contain any Journal Echos.

Chapter #16 – Sovereign Power

An Audience With Journal Echo

Location: As soon as Bayonetta and Balder land on The Sacred Mountain Fimbulventr, search the area nearby to find this Journal Echo.

