Batman Arkham Knight Line of Duty ‘Firefighters Locations’ Guide

After imprisoning Poison Ivy, speak with Aaron Cash to acquire information on 15 missing firefighters scattered across the entire Gotham City. Each hostage is held by some thugs and freeing each one will take you one step closer to the final culprit.

For more help on Batman Arkham Knight, read our Penguin Weapon Cache Locations, Victim Corpse Locations and Bomb Locations Guide.

Batman Arkham Knight Line of Duty Most Wanted Mission

Do note that only 3 firefighters are available during Chapter #1, 2 during Chapter #2 and the rest during Chapter #5.

Leary Wood

Area: Bleake Island – Dixon Dock West

Leary Wood is held in the Dixon Dock West, inside a security office overlooking the main entrance. There will be a total of 5 bandits, two patrolling the area and 3 inside guarding the firefighter.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will have to first eliminate the two bandits patrolling the Dock. Beware, they are equipped with firearms. Following that, grapple to the roof and drop a target through the fanlight. There are only a couple of enemies which are not hard to deal with.

You can turn on the fear takedowns to take out these enemies one by one. There also are five environmental takedown options in that room.

Adamson

Area: Bleake Island – Chinatown

Head over to the northeast of the bridge to ACE Chemicals to find Adamson across the pier. Adamson is being held by a small number of unarmed thugs who are not difficult to tend to.

There will be a total of 6 unarmed bandits. You can easily eliminate these adversaries to rescue the firefighter. But beware the rioters outside, they may turn out to be reluctant to join in.

Scott

Area: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights

Scott is held captive on the pier in the far north side of Ryker Heights. Once you arrive at the area, deal with the sniper on the lighthouse and a jammer near the trade house on the south side.

For the sniper, you can fly up on him from behind taking him with surprise. The jammer will be blocking the detective mode. You will have to take the enemy operating it down as soon as possible. No doing that will cause hurdle while fighting other bandits.

After this, use the beams and grates to deal with other enemies and free the hostage.

Wyatt

Area: Bleake Island – The Caldron

Wyatt is held near the cranes between the lighthouse and Falcone Shipping. The hostage is held captive by three armed thugs so use your Predator Skills to tackle enemies from the crane and free the hostage.

You will also find three bandits patrolling the area outside which you will have to take care of first before entering the building. Following that, you can break into the compound where the firefighter is being held and use explosive gel on the weakened wall there to take them out quickly.

Norman

Area: Bleake Island – The Cauldron

Norman is held at the northeast edge of Falcone Shipping, right next to the water. In order to tackle the brute, make sure to use the Environmental Takedown with the overhead light. As for rest of the thugs, they are not hard to take care of.

The strong opponent among these bandits will not give up easily and you will have to use the beatdown on him. You will also find armed bandits near the water, use the jammer against their firearm.

Ashley

Area: Bleake Island – Chinatown

You will find Ashley tied on a terrace in Chinatown. Grapple to the rooftop overlooking the area and use Fear Multi-Takedown to drop the armed thugs before tending to the thugs with knives using the Blade Dodge.

When the enemies with blades attack, be sure to press and hold the counter key in order to dodge their attacks. Also, use the jammer against armed adversaries.

Cannon

Area: Bleake Island – Chinatown

Cannon is held captive in the southern Chinatown, across the street from the Clock Tower. Use the Remote Electrical Charge to deal with the enemies equipped with Stun Sticks and use Fear Multi-Takedown to deal with the rest of the thugs in the area.

Unlike other hostage sites, you will find here enemies with tasers and shields. You will have to use the jammer and stomp them in order to fend off their attacks.

Green

Area: Miagani Island – Mercy Bridge

Seven armed thugs hold Green captive on the east side of Mercy Bridge. It is advisable to use Fear Multi-Takedown from the ledge above, but you must be quick enough to deal with all the enemies or grapple up again in order to rescue the hostage.

The mercenaries here will also be armed and ready to kill you. So, make sure your fear meter is filled before you get into rescuing Green as it is an open site and is a bit harder than the others.

Hill

Area: Miagani Island – Kingston

Hill is one of the easiest hostages to rescue and is located next to the Gotham Herald Building. The unarmed thugs keeping Hill hostage are not matched for the Caped Crusader.

You will find a total of nine bandits here of which only one is armed. That is the one you have to look out for the most. You can choose to start with the same bandit and the rest will be a lot easier.

Richardson

Area: Miagani Island – Kingston

This hostage is located on the north side of the Grand Avenue Station with 6 Gun Turrets and about 4 thugs.

Head over to the south side of the area to find a switch and use the Remote Hacking Device to open it up. Once this is done, drive the Batmobile inside and deal with all the threats inside before freeing the hostage.

Alternatively, you can hack into one of the turrets. For doing that, you have to jump and land on one of the turrets near the enemy and disable it with the RHD. Then you will be able to fight the enemy without the risk of being shot by the turret.

However, beware to stay in the shooting range of that turret to avoid the attention of any other one of them.

Daniell

Area: Miagani Island – Wayne Tower, southeast corner

You will come across about 9 armed thugs keeping Daniell hostage in the southeast edge of Wayne Tower.

Use your Disruptor to render the 3 gunmen on the farthest side useless. Use a Smoke Pellet in the middle of the group and use Fear Multi-Takedown to take down the thugs one by one before rescuing the hostage.

You can also use a large number of obstacles in the room to evade the enemy’s attack if you do not want to use the smoke grenade.

Bliss

Area: Founders’ Island – outside Wayne International Plaza, north side

Drop on the enemies from above on the north side of Wayne International Plaza. You will have to deal with 8 unarmed thugs and 2 brutes holding Bliss captive.

When the fight begins, try to keep the enemies away from the ammunition boxes. They might prove to be much more cumbersome if that happens. Also, be sure to use beatdown on the brutes.

Taylor

Area: Founders’ Island – Port Adams

Use your Predator Skills to take down the 8 armed guards keeping Taylor hostage inside a control room in the heart of Port Adams. It is recommended to deal with the enemies one by one.

Wilson

Area: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights

Head over to the Urban rail Station in Ryker Heights to deal with about 11 thugs and 3 Brutes keeping Wilson hostage. Use your Fear Multi-Takedown to thin their ranks and drop them one by one to free the hostage.

Lozar

Area: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights, lower tier

Head over to the lower tier of Ryker Heights and use Winch Anchor Point in the northwest edge of the area to find an opening inside.

Once you come across your foes, use the Disruptor to deal with a couple of armed thugs followed by using Fear Multi-Takedown to finish rest of the group before freeing the hostage.

You will also come across a few electrified brutes. Use the EMP to un-electrify them followed by a stun with the cape and then use beatdown to end then. Remember that the un-electrification is only temporary and the current will be back in a while.

Chief Underhill

Area: Founders’ Island – Ryker Heights

Head over to the top floor of the City Vision Building in Ryker Heights. Use a grapple point to analyze the area to find 16 armed thugs roaming the area.

Use all your Predator Skills to deal with these thugs one by one. Chief Underhill will be guarded by another three thugs. Separate them using the Fear Multi-Takedown and eliminate them to complete the optional quest.

Found anything missing or confusing? Let us know in the Comments Section below.